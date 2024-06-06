Global Smart Learning Report 2024-2029: Unprecedented Market Growth in Smart Learning Solutions and Services, Interactive Whiteboards Spearheading the Smart Learning Experience

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Learning Market by Offering (Hardware, Solutions (Integrated Solutions and Standalone Solutions), and Services), Learning Type (Synchronous Learning and Asynchronous Learning), End User and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart learning market is estimated to be USD 67.1 billion to USD 155.2 billion at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2024 to 2029

The availability of high-quality digital content, including e-books, video lectures, and interactive modules, significantly enhances the learning experience. Cloud-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS) streamline the creation, delivery, and management of educational content, making it more accessible to students and educators. These systems ensure that educational institutions can provide top-notch resources and support to their learners driving the adoption of smart learning market.

The interactive whiteboards segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Interactive whiteboards help users interact with the image being projected on the screen with the help of interactive projectors. Users can actively interact with the projected image by drawing on the interactive whiteboard with a pen or marker or even from their device. Any changes to the image are saved as the projector can sense where the pen moves.



These features help keep the audience engaged, especially in an academic end-user segment, as it offers multi-touch facilities where children can be given group projects to work on. In the enterprise segment, it is used for presentation and does not restrict the presenter to a specific meeting room. It is easy for the presenter to write on the content displayed on the screen to make the presentation more informative. Some prominent vendors of interactive projectors are Hitachi, BenQ, Seiko, Optoma Technology, and Touchjet.

The integrated solution segment contributed the largest market share in the smart learning market during the forecast period

An integrated solution refers to a combination of two or more standalone solutions. Typically, large vendors provide platforms with the flexibility to add or eliminate solutions. These solutions are expensive but more convenient to scale up with the growth of an organization. Integrated solutions offer the convenience of scaling up and smooth communication over standalone solutions. They are preferred over standalone solutions because they provide scalability, smoother integration with other solutions, and better connectivity.



Integrating solutions enables seamless interaction between teachers, students, and administrators by providing a holistic approach to education technology. Integrated solutions are gaining traction due to their ability to streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and enhance learning outcomes in educational institutions and corporate training environments. Some prominent integrated solutions players are Microsoft, IBM, Samsung, Oracle, Huawei, Google, Blackboard, Adobe, Cornerstone OnDemand, and D2L.

Asia Pacific will register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is set to undergo significant growth opportunities in the coming years, with countries like India, China, Australia, and New Zealand expected to experience high growth rates. The region's vibrant education sector witnesses a rising preference for distance education and eLearning, fueled by the introduction of smart classrooms.



As the largest student population hub, Asia Pacific experiences a surging demand for eLearning and distance education, stimulating the smart learning market's expansion. Educational institutions across the region prioritize the implementation of digital solutions and the adoption of smart devices to create more engaging learning experiences for students, fostering long-term information retention. Overall, Asia Pacific presents a promising landscape for smart learning solution providers to thrive and innovate.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for LMS software to effectively manage learning content, gamification in EdTech, AI emerging as a critical tool to enhance learner engagement, enterprises focusing more on human capital development, and rising enrolments in higher education sector.), restraints (High cost of infrastructure, and Infrastructure limitations), opportunities (Transnational education, and advancements in smart learning technologies) and challenges (Need of technical training for teachers and instructors, data security and privacy issues) influencing the growth of the smart learning market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product and service launches in the smart learning market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses various regions' smart learning markets.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the smart learning market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $67.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $155.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global





