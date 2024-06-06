Global Regulation of Heated Tobacco Products Report 2024: One-stop Source for Understanding Legal Frameworks Across the Globe for Heated Tobacco Devices and Consumables

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regulation of Heated Tobacco Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heated tobacco regulatory tracker is your one-stop source for understanding legal frameworks across the globe for heated tobacco devices and consumables. In-house research and analysis provide an impartial breakdown of the regulation of heated tobacco in over 80 countries, and bills that may affect future regulations.

The Excel file allows you to view regulations applicable to hardware or consumables, select the regulatory area, and filter countries by our analysis of the level of regulatory stringency in each area.

This database covers the following legal guidelines for hardware: product and advertising restrictions.

It also covers these restrictions on consumables: public place usage, packaging, flavours, ingredients, restrictions and limits, barriers to market entry and advertising.

Data is provided for the following countries: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, UK, Uruguay, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

This product provides:

Understanding of legal frameworks across the globe for heated tobacco devices and consumables.

Impartial breakdown of the regulation of heated tobacco in multiple countries.

Objective overview of regulation across the selected countries.

Quick access tool to understand main regulatory areas covered.

Comprehensive summary of each regulatory area.

Filter options of the different aspects covered.

Links to regulations and external sources.

Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory areas

Advertising

Barriers to market entry

Flavours and ingredients restrictions and limits

Packaging regulations

Product restrictions

Public place usage

Sales channel restrictions

Data split

Consumables

Hardware

This product is useful for:

Compliance officers

Regulators

Government affairs

Legal teams

Regulatory analysts

Financial institutions

Investors

Industry professionals

