South Africa Fishing and Aquaculture Industry Report: Fish Canneries Continue to Import Sardines/Pilchards to Supplement Locally-sourced Fish

The South African government has identified the fishing and aquaculture industry as a critical sector for economic growth and development. The industry contributes to food security and is an important earner of foreign exchange. Industry export revenue increased in 2023, despite highly challenging operating conditions and low catch rates.

With wild-capture fisheries under increasing pressure, there is a renewed focus on aquaculture. The Draft Aquaculture Development Bill, published in November 2023, aims to revitalise the sector and double local aquaculture production by 2030.

Market Trends

Aquaculture producers have shifted their focus from supplying restaurants to producing for retail.

Continued demand for canned pilchards, which are a more affordable source of protein than meat and have a long shelf life.

Demand for trout, which is classified as a sustainable product, is exceeding supply.

Fish canneries continue to import sardines/pilchards to supplement locally-sourced fish.

Increased demand for larger-sized abalone in dried and canned formats.

Industry players are increasingly diversifying their operations.

International demand for Marine Stewardship Council-certified, wild-caught Cape hake remains firm, with Europe being an important export market.

There is growing interest in the commercial cultivation of seaweed.

With wild-capture fisheries under pressure, there is increased focus on the growing aquaculture sector.

Opportunities

Aquaculture sites with growth potential include Saldanha Bay and the Overberg in the Western Cape, where there is potential for small-scale farmers to partner with established commercial players.

Commercial cultivation of seaweed.

Demand for larger-sized abalone in dried and canned formats.

Government is committed to providing an enabling environment for aquaculture farming and has established aquaculture development zones.

Recycling of used/recovered fishing gear.

The production of ocean trout, oysters and mussels for online fishmongers.

Challenges

Inadequate management of the recreational fishing sector.

Inadequate monitoring and weak enforcement of regulations, resulting in the overexploitation and/or illegal fishing/harvesting of resources.

Little is done to deal with marine pollution, including discarded fishing nets and gear.

Overfishing and illegal fishing.

Poaching of abalone and lobster by organised crime syndicates.

South Africa's coastline has relatively few protected bays suited to mariculture.

There is inadequate support for the small-scale fishing sector.

Market Outlook

Improved management of marine resources has resulted in the recovery of certain species.

However, stock levels of some species remain a significant concern.

With the depletion of marine resources, there are concerns around the long-term growth prospects of the wild-capture fisheries sector.

Given shrinking quotas and lower catch rates globally, supply is expected to remain constrained.

While declining volumes are expected to be offset by higher prices, operating margins are likely to remain under pressure.

There is renewed interest in aquaculture which is expected to attract investment into research and development.

Demand for affordable fish products, such as canned pilchards, is expected to remain strong, but plant-based proteins are expected to erode market-share.

Some fishing companies have diversified their products to include other types of protein.

There is expected to be a greater focus on conservation strategies.

This report on ocean and coastal fishing, aquaculture, processing and the wholesale fish trade in South Africa includes comprehensive information on wild capture and aquaculture, fish processing and wholesale. There is information on fish stocks, production, fishing rights allocation and regulations, notable players and corporate actions. There are profiles of 27 companies including major players such as Oceana, Sea Harvest, I&J, Premier Fishing and Abagold, and processors and wholesale suppliers such as Atlantis, Gansbaai Marine, Blue Seas products and Cape Fish.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

