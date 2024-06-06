Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IDRA - Desalination & Reuse Handbook 2023-2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2050 water scarcity will affect the lives of 5 billion people. The world's growing populations are increasing the demand for freshwater, yet this resource is in limited supply and poorly distributed. Meanwhile, climate change, the volatile energy market, and global supply chain issues look set to amplify the issues surrounding water scarcity.

The IDRA Desalination & Reuse Handbook is a customer-facing publication designed to give end-users dealing with water scarcity the information they need to future-proof their operations for 2050 and beyond.

With controlled circulation to utility and industrial end-users, and detailed profiles and references from EPC contractors, engineers, systems integrators, and technology & equipment suppliers, the Handbook helps utilities and industrial end-users find strategies and partners for countering water scarcity and drought.

Demonstrating the range of available solutions to water scarcity, the Handbook brings you information from the front line of water security and draws out learning points and new innovations from those facing similar challenges.

