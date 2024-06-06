Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) - Product Pipeline Analysis 2024

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc (ONT) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc (Oxford Nanopore), formerly Oxford NanoLabs Ltd, develops disruptive, electronic, and single-molecule sensing systems. The company's products include SmidgION, Flongle, MinION, PromethION and GridION used for the analysis of DNA, RNA, proteins, small molecules and other types of molecules. Its products find applications in various areas of research such as microbiology, environmental research, microbiome, basic genome research, human genetics, cancer research, clinical research, plant research, transcriptome analysis, population genomics and animal research.

The company also offers support, certification and training services. It works in partnership with various academic and industry research groups to launch new genomic and medical applications through its nanopore technology. Oxford Nanopore is headquartered in Oxford, England, the UK.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.



Report Scope:

The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Key Topics Covered:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Company Overview

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Company Snapshot

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc - Pipeline Analysis Overview

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc - Key Facts

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc - Major Products and Services

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Pipeline Products by Development Stage

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc Pipeline Products Overview

LamPORE COVID-19 Test Kit

LamPORE COVID-19 Test Kit Product Overview

LamPORE Respiratory Panel

LamPORE Respiratory Panel Product Overview

Nanopore Sequencing Software

Nanopore Sequencing Software Product Overview

Portable DNA Sequencing Tool

Portable DNA Sequencing Tool Product Overview

SmidgION

SmidgION Product Overview

TraxION

TraxION Product Overview

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc - Key Competitors

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc - Key Employees

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc - Key Employee Biographies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc - Locations And Subsidiaries

Head Office

Other Locations & Subsidiaries

Recent Developments

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc, Recent Developments May 28, 2024: American Association of Cancer Research: Oxford Nanopore showcases transformative technology for accelerating oncology research May 23, 2024: Oxford Nanopore Technologies : London Calling Technology Update Mar 11, 2024: Oxford Nanopore Technologies and SeqOne Partner to Support Interpretation of Nanopore Sequencing in Clinical Use Mar 07, 2024: Oxford Nanopore launches PromethION 2 Integrated into open early access Feb 29, 2024: Oxford Nanopore Technologies Announces Directorate Change Jan 22, 2024: Oxford Nanopore Technologies Announces Expansion of Leadership Team Nov 30, 2023: New Genomic Funding Awarded in Australia to Boost National Rare Disease Research Programme, Using Oxford Nanopore Technologies Oct 25, 2023: Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Saphetor Announce a New Partnership to Deliver Tertiary Analysis for Comprehensive Interpretation of Nanopore Sequencing Oct 23, 2023: Oxford Nanopore secures £70m from French diagnostics company Oct 19, 2023: bioMerieux Makes Strategic Investment in Oxford Nanopore



