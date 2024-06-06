Global Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) & Menstrual Health Supplements Market Report 2024-2033: Combined Nutritional Supplements Lead the Way in $37.23 Billion PMS and Menstrual Health Market by 2033

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and Menstrual Health Supplements Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Indication, Formulation, Sales Channel, Region, Country-Level Analysis, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PMS and menstrual health supplements market was valued at $21.68 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $37.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2023 and 2033.



The PMS and menstrual health supplements market has emerged as a significant segment within the broader health and wellness industry, catering to the specific needs of individuals experiencing premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms and seeking to enhance their menstrual health. With increasing awareness and recognition of menstrual health issues worldwide, there has been a notable shift towards proactive approaches to managing menstrual symptoms and promoting overall well-being. This has led to a surge in demand for a diverse range of supplements formulated to address various aspects of menstrual health, including alleviating symptoms such as cramps, bloating, mood swings, and fatigue, while also supporting hormone balance and reproductive health.



Driven by evolving consumer preferences, advancements in medical research, and the proliferation of wellness-focused lifestyles, the PMS and menstrual health supplements market has witnessed significant growth and innovation in recent years. Manufacturers and healthcare providers are increasingly investing in research and development efforts to develop efficacious and safe supplements tailored to meet the specific needs of women at different stages of their menstrual cycles.

Moreover, the market is characterized by a growing emphasis on natural and herbal ingredients, as well as sustainable and eco-friendly product formulations, reflecting consumer preferences for holistic approaches to health and environmental consciousness. As awareness continues to rise and stigma surrounding menstrual health dissipates, the PMS and menstrual health supplements market is poised for further expansion and diversification in the coming years.

Combined Nutritional Supplements Segment to Dominate the PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market (by Product Type)



The combined nutritional supplements segment is poised to dominate the PMS and menstrual health supplements market by product type. This dominance can be attributed to the comprehensive approach of combined nutritional supplements in addressing various aspects of menstrual health, including hormonal balance, mood regulation, and alleviation of physical symptoms like cramps and bloating. These supplements often contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and other natural ingredients known for their efficacy in supporting women's health throughout the menstrual cycle. With growing consumer preference for holistic and multifunctional solutions, combined nutritional supplements are expected to maintain their lead in the market, offering convenience and comprehensive support for menstrual health management.

PMS Segment to Segment to Dominate the PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market (by Indication)



The PMS segment is anticipated to dominate the PMS and menstrual health supplements market by indication. This dominance stems from the widespread prevalence of premenstrual syndrome symptoms among menstruating individuals worldwide, driving a high demand for supplements specifically formulated to alleviate these symptoms. PMS encompasses a range of physical and emotional symptoms, including cramps, bloating, mood swings, and fatigue, which significantly impact the quality of life for many individuals during their menstrual cycles. Consequently, there is a growing recognition of the need for effective solutions to manage these symptoms, leading to a strong market demand for PMS-focused supplements that offer relief and support menstrual well-being.

Capsules/Tablets Segment to Segment to Dominate the PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market (by Formulation)



The capsules/tablets segment is expected to dominate the PMS and menstrual health supplements market by formulation. This dominance is driven by the convenience, ease of consumption, and precise dosing offered by capsules and tablets, making them preferred choices for consumers seeking menstrual health supplements. Capsules and tablets provide a convenient way to deliver a precise combination of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts tailored to address specific menstrual health concerns. Additionally, the shelf stability and portability of capsules and tablets make them suitable for daily supplementation routines, further enhancing their appeal among consumers. As a result, the capsules/tablets segment is poised to maintain its lead in the market, catering to the diverse needs of individuals seeking effective and convenient solutions for menstrual health support.

Pharmacies/Drug Stores Segment to Segment to Dominate the PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market (by Sales Channel)



The pharmacies/drug stores segment is positioned to dominate the PMS and menstrual health supplements market by sales channel due to several key reasons. Firstly, pharmacies and drug stores are widely accessible to consumers, often located in convenient locations within communities, making them easily reachable for individuals seeking menstrual health supplements. Secondly, these establishments typically employ trained pharmacists and healthcare professionals who can provide personalized recommendations and guidance on selecting the most suitable supplements based on individual needs and health conditions. Thirdly, pharmacies and drug stores maintain a reputation for offering trusted and reliable products, instilling confidence among consumers in the quality and efficacy of the supplements available. Finally, the established presence of pharmacies and drug stores in the healthcare landscape facilitates seamless integration with other healthcare services, allowing for holistic management of menstrual health issues. As a result, the pharmacies/drug stores segment is poised to dominate the sales channel for PMS and menstrual health supplements, providing a convenient and trusted destination for consumers seeking these products.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The PMS indication segment players leading the market captured around 58.52% of the market's presence as of 2023. Perimenopause, on the other hand, accounted for approximately 41.48% of the market presence in 2023.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Herbalife International of America

Nature's Bounty Co.

Amway

Pharmavite

GNC Holdings

USANA Health Sciences

Power Gummies

Health and Her Ltd.

RBK Nutraceuticals

Looni

Ora Organic

SMP Nutra

Nature's Way

Pure Encapsulations

Keffy



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $37.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Shift toward Natural and Herbal Solutions and Focus on Combination Supplements for PMS and Menstrual Health

1.1.2 Surge in E-Commerce for PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements

1.2 Supply Chain Overview: PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pricing Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Growing Awareness and Education Regarding Menstrual Health

1.6.1.2 High Prevalence of PCOS and Other Hormonal Disorders Leading to Increase in PMS and Menstrual Health Supplement Demand

1.6.1.3 Rise in Demand for Supplements for PMS and Menstrual Health

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Availability of Alternative Treatments for Menstrual Health

1.6.2.2 Limited Scientific Validation of PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Introduction of Technological Advancements in Menstrual Health Supplements Market



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market (by Indication)

2.4 Global PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market (by Formulation)

2.5 Global PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market (by Sales Channel)



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global PMS and Menstrual Health Supplements Market (by Product Type)

3.3.1 Single Nutritional Supplements

3.3.1.1 Vitamins

3.3.1.2 Minerals

3.3.1.3 Herbal Supplements

3.3.1.4 Others

3.3.2 Combined Nutritional Supplements



4 Regions



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c8onn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment