VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform, has solidified its position as the number one centralized spot trading platform for the popular memecoin Jeo Boden (BODEN). With a recent surge in market activity, WOO X has witnessed a remarkable uptick in BODEN trading volume.



Data from Coingecko show in the last 24 hours alone, the trading volume of BODEN across all exchanges has surged to an impressive $20,134,783, a significant 12.90% increase compared to the previous day. This surge reflects the heightened interest and engagement surrounding BODEN within the crypto community.

According to WOO X Research , the analysis team at the global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform WOO X, US President Biden's campaign team plans to hire a Meme manager to attract support from young voters. On May 22nd, Trump's campaign team announced its acceptance of cryptocurrency donations. With the US election drawing near, competition is intensifying, and the use of cryptocurrency to appeal to young voters is becoming increasingly prevalent. Cryptocurrency is thus playing a notable role in influencing the US election, with noteworthy projects under the election token concept including PEOPLE, TRUMP, BODEN, and USA.

“The recent meme coin trend poses many challenges to investors as established principles around fundamental and technical analysis go out the window. By tapping into WOO X Research’s capability to quickly detect onchain market signals, we are listing tokens before they become mainstream, giving non-conventional opportunities to our users,” said Willy Chuang, COO at WOO X.

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. With an average daily volume exceeding $600 million, WOO X serves hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboards, demonstrating the company's commitment to maintaining the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above does not constitute a recommendation for investment or trading strategies, nor does it represent an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is provided for informational sharing purposes only. Individuals who base investment decisions on this content shall bear the result or loss themselves.