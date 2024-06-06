Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 6 June 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jean Cahuzac 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares





Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: NOK 183.77

Volume: 74,858



d) Aggregated information



As above e) Date of the transaction 204-06-04



f) Place of the transaction Oslo Stock Exchange – XOSL





Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 6 June 2024 at 11:20 CET.

