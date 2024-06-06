Global Robotic Dentistry Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Key Players Dentsply Sirona, Biolase, 3Shape, Straumann Group, Navigate Surgical Technologies, X-Nav Technologies and Image Navigation

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Dentistry Market: Analysis By Product and Services, By Application, By End User, By Region Size, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic dentistry market value stood at US$458.51 million in 2023, and is expected to reach by US$1.17 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% over the projected period of 2024-2029.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global robotic dentistry market has been rapidly growing over the past few years, due to factors such as growing geriatric population, surging market for dental tourism, rising number of dental clinics, increasing demand for dental implants procedures, increasing incidences of dental diseases, etc. Elderly are more susceptible to dental problems and require more extensive dental care, including complex procedures such as restorative procedures, dental implants, crowns, and periodontal treatments, increasing the demand for advanced dental care and the use of robotic dentistry to address these complex dental issues.

In addition, during implant surgery, robotic systems can navigate the complex anatomical structures of the oral cavity with ease, making it essential for the long-term success of dental implants. Therefore, increasing popularity of dental implants as a long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing option for tooth replacement, will continue to boost the growth of global robotic dentistry market in the forecasted period.



Challenges: However, the global robotic dentistry market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as, high investment cost of robotic dentistry, lack of skilled dental practitioners and concerns regarding reliability, etc. The cost of robotic surgery is a significant disadvantage. It is observed that high installation cost of robotic surgery system results in an increase in surgical procedure costs.

The exorbitant cost of robotic systems prevents small and medium sized dental businesses to invest in robotic systems. Moreover, concerns regarding the reliability of robotic systems during critical dental procedures act as a substantial restraint. The fear of technical malfunctions or errors in robotic systems could impede the trust and confidence necessary for broad market acceptance of robotic dentistry, impending the overall market growth.



Trends: The global robotic dentistry market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecasted period, due to increasing integration of AI and ML technologies, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, ongoing development of compact and portable robotic systems, increasing demand for tele-dentistry and remote consultations, etc. Increasing patients' awareness and a preference for less invasive interventions have fueled the demand for minimally invasive dental procedures provided by robotic dentistry.

Also, the adoption of minimally invasive robotic techniques has reshaped the way dental professionals approach treatment planning and execution. Also, increasing advancements in robotics, namely, miniaturization of components like motors, sensors, and actuators, are been paving the way for smaller and more portable dental robots. Therefore, ongoing development of compact & portable robotic systems is expected to boost the growth of robotic dentistry market over the years.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product and Services: Robotic assisted systems is the largest segment of global robotic dentistry market as a result of high versatility & adaptability of these systems, consistency of robots in performing repetitive tasks, increasing focus of hospitals and clinics on enhanced patient comfort, growing acceptance and awareness of robot-assisted systems, increasing number of dental disorders, desire for improved precision and efficiency in dental procedures, and enhanced accuracy of these systems during procedures like dental implant surgery, tooth preparation, and more.



By End User: Dental hospitals & clinics is the largest segment of global robotic dentistry market as a result of growing patient population, increasing preference for robotic-assisted surgeries, rise in prevalence of oral diseases and dental tourism, growing adoption of robotic dentistry at dental hospitals and clinics, and presence of skilled healthcare professionals and necessary infrastructure in hospitals to integrate robotic systems. Dental academic and research institutes is the fastest growing segment of global robotic dentistry market as a result of increasing awareness of the benefits of robotic dentistry, surge in use of robotics in healthcare sector, increasing integration of robotic technologies into dental education programs, growing demand for advanced training in new technologies, and rising government support and funding to many dental academic and research institutes for research projects.



By Application: Implantology is the largest and fastest growing segment of global robotic dentistry market owing to widespread adoption of robotic dentistry in implantology, rising number of individuals opting for a variety of dental procedures, the assurance of precise implant placement using robotic systems, increasing integration of artificial intelligence for real-time diagnostics, and ongoing research and development activities in the field of implantology resulting in continuous improvements in materials, techniques, and procedures.



By Region: North America is the largest region of global robotic dentistry market as a result of growing geriatric population, rising number of dental clinics, growing awareness of robotic dentistry among both practitioners and patients, high adoption rate of advanced technologies, large availability of refunds & support from the government, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure including well-equipped dental practices and hospitals, region's high healthcare expenditure, and presence of key market players in the region, including Dentsply Sirona, BIOLASE, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Neocis, etc.



The Asia Pacific robotic dentistry market is the fastest growing region of global dentistry market as a result of burgeoning population, growing awareness of advanced healthcare technologies, rising dental tourism in countries like India and Thailand, increasing number of dental professionals, rising incidence of dental diseases, and the growing number of implant procedures. Also, China, Japan, the Middle East, Australia, and India are the some of the emerging markets for robotic dentistry systems. In most of these geographies, the market is in a primitive stage. The high growth potential of these markets can be attributed to their expanding middle-class population and increasing income levels. The expeditious increase in the incidences of oral health disorders, developing oral healthcare infrastructure, willingness to spend on dental treatments due to an increase in disposable incomes, and increase in the awareness of oral hygiene are expected to spur the demand for robotic dentistry.



Competitive Landscape:



The global robotic dentistry market is consolidated, with few players accounting for majority of market revenue, and competing to offer superior products in the business space. Major companies operating in the market have a wide product portfolio, strong distribution networks, and significant investments in research and development, giving them a competitive edge in the market.

The key players of the market are:

Dentsply Sirona

BIOLASE, Inc.

Straumann Group

3Shape

Neocis; Planmeca

X-Nav Technologies

Navigate Surgical Technologies Inc.

Image Navigation Ltd.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $536.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1173.14 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Robotic Dentistry Market Analysis

3.2 Global Robotic Dentistry Market: Product and Services Analysis

3.3 Global Robotic Dentistry Market: End User Analysis

3.4 Global Robotic Dentistry Market: Application Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Robotic Dentistry Market Analysis

4.2 Europe Robotic Dentistry Market Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Robotic Dentistry Market Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Robotic Dentistry Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Surging Market for Dental Tourism

6.1.3 Rising Number of Dental Clinics

6.1.4 Increasing Demand For Dental Implants Procedures

6.1.5 Increasing Incidences of Dental Diseases

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Investment Cost of Robotic Dentistry

6.2.2 Lack of Skilled Dental Practitioners and Concerns Regarding Reliability

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Integration of AI and ML Technologies

6.3.2 Growing Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures

6.3.3 Ongoing Development of Compact and Portable Robotic Systems

6.3.4 Increasing Demand for Teledentistry and Remote Consultations



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Robotic Dentistry Market: Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

