India Modern Offices Market Forecast Report: By 2029, Bengaluru is Positioned to Lead the Market with the Largest Share, as the City Holds the Presence of 80% of Global IT Giants

India's Modern Offices market is set for substantial growth, with Grade-A office space expected to surge from 700 to 1,200 million sq. ft. by 2030. Driven by robust growth, tech advancements, and rising FDI, the market is forecast to undergo transformative changes, emphasizing agile workspaces and infrastructure development, showcasing India's global business competitiveness. Moreover, the robust growth of the office sector in India is driving a transformative shift in the modern office market, with increased demand for technologically advanced and flexible workspaces.



India's modern offices market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2023-2029F. The growing startup ecosystem in India is poised to significantly enhance the revenue generation potential of office pods. The prevalent startup culture demands tailored solutions, such as office pods, which offer acoustic privacy, cost-effectiveness, and heightened flexibility. These attributes align seamlessly with the dynamic and evolving nature of startup environments, positioning office pods as a compelling choice for businesses seeking customizable workspace solutions.

Exponential growth in number of startups in India after the government's Startup India initiatives reflects India's growing opportunity for modular and portable office players. Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai are the largest startup cities in India. Thus, at this nascent stage in the market, it is suggested to tap into the start ecosystem of these cities.



Limited awareness regarding office pods is acting as a major hurdle in actualizing the market potential of the office pods segment in the country. MSMEs that constitute a significant part of office space are not aware about the office pods segment, or if, if aware have low confidence regarding this segment due to limited information. Thus, small and medium enterprises feel reluctant to invest in office pods.

