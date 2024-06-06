Europe Battery Manufacturing Scrap Recycling Market Analysis to 2032: As Adoption of Electric Vehicles Soar, the Battery Manufacturing Scrap Recycling Market is Set to Reach $2.7 billion by 2032

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Battery Manufacturing Scrap Recycling Market: Focus on Application, Scrap Source, Recycling Technology, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European battery manufacturing scrap recycling market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $610.5 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.99% to reach $2.7 billion by 2032.

Battery manufacturing scrap recycling is a rapidly growing industry that processes scrap materials produced during the battery cell manufacturing process. As electric vehicles become more popular, the market for these batteries is expected to grow quickly, driving the development and adoption of battery manufacturing scrap recycling technologies.



Europe's Battery Manufacturing Scrap Recycling Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for sustainable waste management solutions. As EV production escalates, the volume of manufacturing scrap generated during battery cell production rises, necessitating efficient recycling technologies.

Key players in the market are focusing on advanced recycling methods to recover valuable materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, reducing dependency on raw material mining and lowering environmental impact. Regulatory support from the European Union, emphasizing circular economy practices and reducing carbon footprints, further propels market growth.

Strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and increased investment in recycling infrastructure are pivotal in shaping the market's future, ensuring a sustainable supply chain for battery materials.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Scrap Source

Automotive Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Consumer Electronics Batteries

Others

Segmentation by Recycling Technology

Hydrometallurgy

Pyrometallurgy

Others

Segmentation by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Energy and Power

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Others

Segmentation by Country

Germany

France

Italy

Poland

Rest-of-Europe

How can this report add value to an organization?

The product segment helps the reader understand the different sources from where the batteries are coming for recycling and reaching their best potential. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different battery chemistries and their assortments in different batteries employed in various end-use applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and sports. Growth/Marketing Strategy: Business expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures are some key strategies adopted by key players operating in this market.

Business expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures are some key strategies adopted by key players operating in this market. Competitive Strategy: Key players in the battery manufacturing scrap recycling market analyzed and profiled in the study involve battery manufacturing scrap recycling providers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the battery manufacturing scrap recycling industry has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Fortum

Hydrovolt

BASF

Duesenfeld

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Targets for Ethical Supply Chain and Decarbonization

1.1.1.2 Increasing Focus toward Secondary Battery Materials

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Government Regulations toward Facilitating Battery Waste Management

1.2.1.2 Growing Investments in Scrap Recycling from Battery Manufacturers

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Complexities Associated with Different Battery Chemistries

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Increasing Advancements in Recycling Technologies

1.2.3.2 Creating Circularity in Battery Manufacturing

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.4 Analysis of Circular Economy in Battery Lifecycle

1.5 Analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

1.6 Analysis of Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market

1.7 Patent Analysis

1.8 Average Global Pricing Analysis



2 Region

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Europe: Country Level Analysis

2.1.1.1 Germany

2.1.1.2 France

2.1.1.3 Italy

2.1.1.4 Poland

2.1.1.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 United Kingdom (U.K.)



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Market Share Range Analysis of Key Companies

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Companies: Battery Manufacturing Scrap Recycling Market

Fortum

Hydrovolt

Umicore

BASF

Tenova

Duesenfeld

