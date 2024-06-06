Global Ambulance Equipment Market Size To Exceed USD 6.98 Billion By 2033 l CAGR Of 3.25%

New York, United States , June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ambulance Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.07 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.98 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





A medical equipment-containing vehicle, especially an ambulance, is used to transport patients to treatment facilities, such as hospitals. The patients can get medical services without going to the hospital or medical center. In medical emergencies, an ambulance is used as an emergency medical service. The most important requirement for the ambulance service is the medical equipment that is mainly used for medical issues. The rising demand for emergency medical care as well as ambulance services is due to the increasing number of accidental cases. The ambulance equipment is used to check patients during medical emergencies, like accidents and operations, to minimize personal injuries and reduce fatalities. Every country in the world has its own distinct set of guidelines regarding the description of ambulances to be used and the equipment that must be carried. The rising number of traffic accidents that require emergency medical care as well as medical equipment and services will boost demand for ambulance equipment and drive market growth. Additionally, the increase in medical tourism to other countries will drive the growth of the market during the predicted time period. However, medical equipment services are more expensive. Furthermore, there is a lack of trained personnel related to advanced medical equipment; these factors restrain the growth of the ambulance equipment market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Ambulance Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Transportation, Burn Care, Diagnostic and Infection Control, Blood and Hemorrhage Control, Respiratory, Hypothermia, Cardiac, and Other Equipment), By End-User (Air Ambulance, Water Ambulance, and Ground Ambulance), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

The respiratory segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the equipment type, the global ambulance equipment market is segmented into transportation, burn care, diagnostic and infection control, blood and hemorrhage control, respiratory, hypothermia, cardiac, and other equipment. Among these, the respiratory segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The market prevalence of the respiratory equipment segment is driven by a growing number of respiratory crises globally and its vital role in managing situations of emergency. The respiratory class continues to hold the top ranking in the market because of its prompt and efficient respiratory support in pre-hospital care.

The ground ambulance segment dominated the global ambulance equipment market in 2023.

Based on the end-users, the global ambulance equipment market is segmented into air ambulance, water ambulance, and ground ambulance. Among these, the ground ambulance segment dominated the global ambulance equipment market in 2023. This is due to its innovative ideas, rapid analysis, and integration of cutting-edge technology. The demand for ground ambulances is expected to be driven by the rising number of traffic accidents and cardiovascular disease cases globally, which is expected to fuel a high demand for ambulance equipment throughout the course of the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The factors that boost the growth of the market are well-established developments and increasing advancements in surgical procedures. There is a rising need for high-quality healthcare infrastructure, a number of top market players, well-developed healthcare facilities, and adored compensation policies and regulatory reforms in the healthcare sector. Additionally, well-developed ambulance service coupled with severe regulatory standards will confirm swift emergency response and drive the growth of the ambulance equipment market during the forecast period in the North American region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising awareness of advanced medical equipment among the people, the presence of leading market players, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure boost the growth of the market. In addition, huge chances for manufacturers of ambulance equipment are provided by growing countries like India and China. These factors are driving the growth of the ambulance equipment market during the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Ambulance Equipment Narket are 3M Company, Medtronic Plc, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Ambu A/S, Smiths Medical (ICU Mdical), Ferno-Washington, Inc., BLS System, Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA., Zoll medical corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidine, Emergency Medical Products, Inc., First Care Products, Ltd., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Vocera Communications, Inc., a major participant in the field of digital care coordination and communication, was acquired by Stryker. Stryker was responsible for investing in order to provide a comprehensive solution that improved patient care and operational efficacy in an ambulatory setting through the manipulation of cutting-edge communication technologies.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global ambulance equipment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Ambulance Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

Transportation

Burn Care

Diagnostic and Infection Control

Blood and Hemorrhage Control

Respiratory

Hypothermia

Cardiac

Other Equipment

Global Ambulance Equipment Market, By End-User

Air Ambulance

Water Ambulance

Ground Ambulance

Global Ambulance Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



