The Global Market for Quantum Technology 2024-2035: Exploring the Rapidly Evolving Landscape of Quantum Technologies and their Transformative Impact

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Quantum Technology 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Quantum Technology 2024-2035 explores the rapidly evolving landscape of quantum technologies and their transformative impact on various industries. This in-depth study provides a detailed analysis of the quantum technology market, covering key segments such as quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensing, and quantum materials.

The report offers valuable insights into the current market landscape, investment trends, and global government initiatives driving the adoption of quantum technologies. It also examines the challenges and limitations hindering widespread commercialization and presents a future outlook for the industry.

Quantum technologies leverage unique properties of quantum physics like superposition, entanglement, and interference to enable new paradigms for information processing, communications, and measurement. Major application areas and techniques currently being researched and developed include:

Quantum computing- gate-based universal quantum computers, adiabatic quantum annealing, quantum simulators

Quantum cryptography- quantum key distribution, quantum random number generation, post-quantum cryptography

Quantum communication- quantum teleportation, quantum repeaters, quantum networks

Quantum sensing- quantum LiDAR, atomic clocks, quantum radar, quantum imaging

One of the key highlights of this report is the extensive coverage of quantum computing technologies and architectures, including superconducting qubits, trapped ion qubits, silicon spin qubits, topological qubits, and more. The report also delves into the software and algorithmic aspects of quantum computing, discussing quantum machine learning, quantum simulation, and quantum optimization.

In addition to quantum computing, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of quantum communications technologies, such as quantum key distribution (QKD), post-quantum cryptography, and quantum networks. It also explores the emerging field of quantum sensing, covering applications like atomic clocks, quantum magnetometers, quantum gravimeters, and quantum radar.

The Global Market for Quantum Technology 2024-2035 includes detailed market forecasts and projections for quantum computing hardware, software, and services, as well as for quantum sensors and QKD systems. The report also features a comprehensive market map, highlighting the key players in the quantum technology ecosystem, including startups, tech giants, and national initiatives.

With 290 company profiles, the report offers an unparalleled overview of the competitive landscape, providing valuable information on the products, technologies, and strategies of leading quantum technology players worldwide.

Companies profiled include:

Aegiq

Alea Quantum

Algorithmiq

Arque Systems

Classiq Technologies

Crypta Labs

Diraq

IBM (Quantum Computing)

Infineon

LQUOM

memQ

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies

Nomad Atomics

nu quantum

Oxford Ionics

PASQAL

Pixel Photonics

Planckian

Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb)

PsiQuantum

Quantinuum

QuantrolOx

Quantum Bridge

Quantum Brilliance

Quantum Computing Inc

Quobly

Quantum Dice

Quantum Motion

QuiX Quantum

Quside Technologies

QUANTier,

Randaemon

River Lane

SEEQC

SemiWise

SemiQon

Silicon Extreme

Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC)

Siquance

Sparrow Quantum

XeedQ

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 OVERVIEW OF QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY

2.1 First and second quantum revolutions

2.2 Current quantum technology market landscape

2.3 Investment Landscape

2.4 Global government initiatives

2.5 Industry developments 2020-2024

2.6 Challenges for Quantum Technologies Adoption

3 QUANTUM COMPUTING

3.1 What is quantum computing?

3.1.1 Operating principle

3.1.2 Classical vs quantum computing

3.1.3 Quantum computing technology

3.1.4 Competition from other technologies

3.1.5 Quantum algorithms

3.1.6 Hardware

3.1.7 Software

3.2 Market challenges

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.4 Quantum computing value chain

3.5 Markets and applications for quantum computing

3.5.1 Pharmaceuticals

3.5.2 Chemicals

3.5.3 Transportation

3.5.4 Financial services

4 QUANTUM CHEMISTRY AND ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

4.1 Technology description

4.2 Applications

4.3 SWOT analysis

4.4 Market challenges

4.5 Market players

5 QUANTUM COMMUNICATIONS

5.1 Technology description

5.1.1 Types

5.1.2 Quantum Random Numbers Generators (QRNG)

5.1.3 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

5.1.4 Post-quantum cryptography

5.1.5 Quantum homomorphic cryptography

5.1.6 Quantum Teleportation

5.1.7 Quantum Networks

5.1.8 Quantum Memory

5.1.9 Quantum Internet

5.2 Applications

5.3 SWOT analysis

5.4 Market challenges

5.5 Market players

6 QUANTUM SENSING

6.1 Technology description

6.1.1 Quantum Sensing Principles

6.1.2 SWOT analysis

6.1.3 Atomic Clocks

6.1.4 Quantum Magnetic Field Sensors

6.1.5 Quantum Gravimeters

6.1.6 Quantum Gyroscopes

6.1.7 Quantum Image Sensors

6.1.8 Quantum Radar

6.1.9 Quantum chemical sensors

6.1.10 Quantum NEM and MEMs

6.2 Market and technology challenges

7 QUANTUM BATTERIES

7.1 Technology description

7.2 Types

7.3 Applications

7.4 SWOT analysis

7.5 Market challenges

7.6 Market players

8 MATERIALS FOR QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY

8.1 Superconductors

8.2 Photonics, Silicon Photonics and Optical Components

8.3 Nanomaterials

9 MARKET ANALYSIS

9.1 Market map

9.2 Key industry players

9.3 Investment funding

9.4 Global market revenues 2018-2035

10 COMPANY PROFILES (290 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuwtkh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.