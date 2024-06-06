HSBC - DEALINGS DISCLOSURE - XP POWER LIMITED

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF XP POWER LIMITED

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

INTRODUCTION

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch (" HSBC ") refers to the non-binding cash proposal (the " Proposal ") by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (the " Offeror ") to acquire the entire share capital of XP Power Limited (the " Company ") for a cash consideration of £19.50 per share, as announced on 21 May 2024 (the " Announcement ").

As stated in the Announcement, HSBC, together with J. P. Morgan Securities Asia Private Limited, are the joint financial advisers to the Offeror in respect of the Proposal.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the " Code ") and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, HSBC wishes to announce the dealings by its associates in the relevant securities of the Company on 05 June 2024, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch

06 June 2024





Schedule

Dealings on 05 June 2024

Dealings in Securities Borrowing and Lending Transactions