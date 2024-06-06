Physical Intellectual Property Market Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Achronix Semiconductor, Alphawave, Analog Bits, Arteris, CEVA, Cobham Gaisler, Dolphin Design and Dream Chip Technologies

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Intellectual Property Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global physical intellectual property market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic device, industrial automation, and mobile computing device markets. The global physical intellectual property market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are technological advancements and miniaturization, growing adoption of IoT and connected devices, and rise of cloud computing and data centers globally.

Key Market Insights

The software services is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for design optimization and verification.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the electronics industry.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Physical intellectual property market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Physical intellectual property market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Physical intellectual property market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the physical intellectual property market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the physical intellectual property market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Physical Intellectual Property Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies physical intellectual property companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the physical intellectual property companies profiled in this report include:

Achronix Semiconductor

Alphawave

Analog Bits

Arm

Arteris

Cadence Design Systems

CEVA

Cobham Gaisler

Dolphin Design

Dream Chip Technologies

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the physical intellectual property market by type (hardware devices and software services), application (automotive, consumer electronic devices, industrial automation, mobile computing devices, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Physical Intellectual Property Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Physical Intellectual Property Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Physical Intellectual Property Market by Type

3.3.1: Hardware Devices

3.3.2: Software Services

3.4: Global Physical Intellectual Property Market by Application

3.4.1: Automotive

3.4.2: Consumer Electronic Devices

3.4.3: Industrial Automation

3.4.4: Mobile Computing Devices

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Physical Intellectual Property Market by Region

4.2: North American Physical Intellectual Property Market

4.3: European Physical Intellectual Property Market

4.4: APAC Physical Intellectual Property Market

4.5: ROW Physical Intellectual Property Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Physical Intellectual Property Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Physical Intellectual Property Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Physical Intellectual Property Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Physical Intellectual Property Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Physical Intellectual Property Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Physical Intellectual Property Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

