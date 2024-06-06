$104 Billion National Development Plan Spurs Growth in Kuwait's Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwait Diagnostic Imaging Services Market 2023-2029 Industry, Revenue, Trends, Value, Forecast, Analysis, Size, Companies, COVID-19 IMPACT, Share & Growth: Market Forecast By Modality, By Application, By Technology, By End User And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Kuwait Diagnostics Imaging Service Market has witnessed substantial growth, driven by the expansion of the healthcare sector. The government's significant investment is evident in the rise of health expenditure from 5.4% of GDP in 2019 to 7.2% in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this growth, leading to an increased demand for chest X-rays and CT scans for diagnostic and monitoring purposes, especially in chest imaging.

Over the period from 2016 to 2021, Kuwait has completed 13 healthcare public sector projects, amounting to $4.6 billion. Additionally, there are 9 projects in the execution phase, valued at $5.3 billion, while 4 projects are in the design phase and 3 in the study phase, with a combined worth of $1.5 billion and $3.8 billion, respectively. Notable projects such as the $1.1 billion Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah Hospital, inaugurated in 2020 as a COVID-19 emergency hospital, and the $1.1 billion New Jahra Hospital. These infrastructure developments underscore the government's commitment to healthcare and have significantly contributed to the growth of the Diagnostics Imaging Service Market in Kuwait.



According to this research, Kuwait Diagnostics Imaging Service Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2023-2029. The Diagnostics Imaging Services market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, driven by factors such as the expanding ageing population and the increasing incidence of road accidents, projected to reach 69.6 thousand cases in 2023. This surge is expected to significantly boost the demand for Diagnostics Imaging Services.

As part of Kuwait's $104 billion National Development Plan, significant enhancements to the nation's healthcare infrastructure are already underway. The prevalence of high rates of obesity, diabetes, and cancer within the Kuwaiti population underscores the need for advanced speciality care treatment centres like the Kuwait Cancer Center. Notably, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Works, accounting for over 80% of healthcare spending, have announced a $4.42 billion project.

This initiative aims to replace or expand 9 operating hospitals (comprising 5 general and 4 specialized hospitals) over the next decade to add 5,400 beds, 150 operating rooms, and 500 outpatient clinics to the existing 7,095 hospital beds nationwide. These developments contribute significantly to the Kuwait Diagnostics Imaging Services Market Growth.

Market Segmentation by Modality In 2022, ultrasound and X-rays held the highest market revenue share in Kuwait Diagnostics Imaging Service Industry due to their complementary strengths in addressing diverse medical needs. Ultrasound excels in non-invasiveness, prenatal care, and abdominal imaging, while X-rays are dominant in bone-related assessments and chest imaging, providing comprehensive healthcare support.

Market Segmentation by Technology 2D Imaging Technology secured the largest market revenue share in 2022 owing to its extensive applicability, reliability, and well-established infrastructure within healthcare facilities. Recognized for its versatility and longstanding contribution to medical imaging, 2D technology, notably in modalities such as ultrasound and X-rays, continues to stand as a cornerstone in diagnostic procedures.

Market Segmentation by End User In 2022, Hospitals generated the highest revenues due to their role in providing comprehensive healthcare services and advanced diagnostic capabilities. They have integrated imaging departments with diverse modalities to address medical needs. Diagnostic centres, often operating independently or in collaboration, also contribute to revenue generation by offering specialized imaging solutions and providing precise evaluations.



