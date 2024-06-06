Corero Network Security to Present at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 13th

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS, OTCQB: DDoSF) based in the United Kingdom, focused on the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, today announced that Carl Herberger, CEO, will present live at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 13th.



DATE: June 13th

TIME: 10:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44WdZwZ

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 13-14, 17-18

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

May 21, 2024: Company partners with RoyaleHosting to enhance DDoS protection across global network.

May 9, 2024: Corero Network Security and SEMPRE launch partnership to secure the availability of critical infrastructure.

April 18, 2024: Launch of new hybrid cloud DDoS protection solution.

April 11, 2024: Company enters new relationship with TierPoint.

March 21, 2024: Launch of Corero DDoS Intelligence Service.



About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB market (OTCQB: DDoSF).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

