Surge Copper Announces $1.6M FT Offering To Accelerate Exploration at Berg Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQB: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) (“Surge” or the “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,666,667 charity flow-through common shares (the “CFT Shares”) at a price of $0.245 per CFT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1.6 million (the “Offering”).



Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very grateful for the strong support from new and existing investors. Having recently closed a $5 million hard-dollar funding package to advance the Berg Project toward PFS, we have decided to take advantage of the prevailing tax regime to further strengthen our treasury position with this critical minerals flow-through Offering. This will allow Surge to more aggressively test its highest priority exploration targets, including the Berg SW target, and provide the Company with greater financial flexibility.Our February 7, 2024 press release provided a summary of recent reconnaissance exploration work including an overview of the Berg SW target.”

The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the CFT Shares will be used prior to December 31, 2025 for general exploration expenditures which will constitute Canadian exploration expenses (within the meaning of subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”), that will qualify as “critical mineral flow through mining expenditures” within the meaning of the Tax Act.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or before June 21, 2024, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange conditional acceptance. The CFT Shares and the NFT Shares (as defined below) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay certain finders a cash fee equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from subscriptions under the Offering arranged by such finders.

In addition, the Company may also complete one or more private placements for a total of up to 1,176,470 non-flow-through common shares of the Company (“NFT Shares”) to certain strategic investors, including those who may hold participation rights, at a price of $0.15 per NFT Share.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall ‎there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale ‎would be unlawful including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities ‎have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as ‎amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the ‎United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under ‎the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an ‎exemption from such registration requirements is available.‎

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Berg Project and the Ootsa Property as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 41-101") and has approved the technical and scientific disclosure contained in this news release.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver – metals which are critical inputs to the low-carbon energy transition and associated electrification technologies.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berg Project, for which it announced a maiden PEA in June 2023 outlining a large-scale, long-life project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near world-class infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit-constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.1

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Leif Nilsson”

Chief Executive Officer

1 For further details regarding the PEA and the mineral resource estimate, including, without limitation, the various assumptions and parameters, data verification, sampling and analysis, quality control and related matters, refer to the NI 43-101 technical report titled, "Berg Project: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, 2023" which can be found on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.