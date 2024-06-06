Redecan Cannabis Introduces New Top Shelf Flower 'Purple Churro'

TORONTO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the launch of 'Purple Churro,' by Redecan cannabis – a sensational new sativa making its debut just in time for sunnier days and longer nights to pair perfectly with this summer season’s upcoming festivities. This unique strain offers a sweet, indulgent experience with a potent twist and boasting THC levels, marking yet another commitment to innovation with brand new genetics joining Redecan’s high quality flower lineup.



Purple Churro is a delightful cross of Cinnamon Horchata and Apples & Bananas. Offering an aromatic blend of sweet vanilla and cinnamon tasting notes, its dominant terpenes include limonene, nerolidol, and caryophyllene, promising a rich, flavorful experience, while serving as the perfect pick-me-up for both casual consumers and connoisseurs looking to try something new, fresh, and tasty.

Available in 3.5g and 14g dried flower formats in Ontario, Alberta and coming soon in Manitoba and British Columbia with further national expansion expected later this summer.

Redecan will be participating in this year’s 5th annual ‘BUD BASH’ in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this evening for a night of education, entertainment and establishing connections with fellow industry members where guests get to celebrate the joy of cannabis culture and community alongside the latest launches amongst a variety of Canadian cannabis brands. Guests must be 19+ and proof of CannSell certificate will be required upon entry.

About Redecan Cannabis

Redecan is a leading Canadian cannabis producer dedicated to providing premium cannabis products through traditional cultivation techniques and modern innovations. Our passion for excellence is reflected in every strain we produce.

TRADITION MEETS INNOVATION: Redecan blends time-honored cultivation techniques with modern innovation, ensuring each flower meets the highest standards. Its unique genetics and terpene-rich buds reflect their commitment to quality and excellence.

QUALITY CRAFTSMANSHIP: Each Purple Churro plant is meticulously grown in single strain, temperature-controlled rooms, then carefully hang-dried and hand-trimmed. This process results in awe-inspiring expressions of these exceptional genetics, bringing the brand to a new era of craftmanship, which now includes: Animal RNTZ, Khalifuel, Frosted Animal Cake, Space Age Cake, and Purple Churro.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted, and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

