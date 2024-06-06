Relay Therapeutics Discloses Three New Programs at New Program & Platform Event

3 new programs include 2 genetic disease programs – vascular malformations & Fabry disease – & 1 precision oncology program – NRAS-specific inhibitor



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, will provide details on the company’s portfolio during its New Program & Platform event today, June 6, 2024, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. ET. As part of the event, the company will disclose three new programs from its existing pre-clinical pipeline and will review how the Dynamo™ platform led to these discoveries. The new programs include two novel programs from its genetic disease portfolio and a potentially first-in-class NRAS-selective inhibitor. Both genetic disease programs have the potential to provide a unique approach to addressing clinically and commercially validated targets in vascular malformations and Fabry disease. The new programs announced today do not change cash guidance, which is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

“Since Relay Therapeutics was founded eight years ago, our Dynamo platform has been very productive and we have made significant progress advancing our initial set of programs, including four that have entered the clinic. We have successfully created molecules for a variety of targets to-date, have shown clinical proof-of-concept for two of these programs and are aiming to start our first Phase 3 study next year with RLY-2608,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Relay Therapeutics. “Today, we are very excited to unveil the next set of innovative programs, which demonstrate the power of our Dynamo platform, and which we believe will drive the next wave of the company’s growth. These new programs underscore the breadth of the platform’s capabilities with expansion beyond precision oncology into genetic disease and beyond inhibitors to small molecule chaperones.”

New Programs Potentially Addressing More Than 200,000 Patients in the United States

The New Program & Platform event presentation will highlight newly disclosed programs in vascular malformations, Fabry disease and NRAS.

Vascular Malformations

Vascular malformations are a series of rare syndromes that occur due to atypical development of lymphatic and/or blood vessels, which enlarge or form tangles, pockets or shunting vessels that cause abnormal blood flow. They can occur in different parts of the body, vary in severity and may cause symptoms such as pain, swelling, skin discoloration, limb asymmetry and functional limits. The malformations typically grow over time, and, depending on what vessel(s) are involved, can become life-threatening.

The primary vessel(s) involved determine the sub-type of malformation, which can include venous malformations, cerebral cavernous malformations, lymphatic malformations and PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum.

PI3Kα is the most common driver mutation among these sub-types, causing an estimated 55 percent of these vascular malformations.

In the U.S., an estimated 170,000 people have one of these sub-types driven by a PI3Kα mutation.

A mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor provides the opportunity for greater target coverage, leading to the potential for improved efficacy and better chronic tolerability.

Relay Therapeutics plans to initiate clinical development of RLY-2608 in vascular malformations in the first quarter of 2025.

Fabry Disease

In Fabry disease, a defective gene (GLA) prohibits the body from producing enough healthy versions of an enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A (αGal), which is responsible for breaking down Gb3 (globotriaosylceramide), a fat-like substance. As a result, harmful levels of Gb3 accumulate in blood cells and tissues throughout the body, which can lead to a range of symptoms, including potentially life-threatening ones such as kidney failure, heart failure and stroke.

In the U.S., approximately 8,000 people are estimated to have this rare, progressive genetic disorder.

Relay Therapeutics has created the first investigational non-inhibitory chaperone for Fabry disease, which is designed to stabilize the αGal protein without inhibiting its activity, thus enabling greater Gb3 clearance across organs.

A non-inhibitory chaperone could potentially serve as a chronic treatment option for people with Fabry disease, either as a monotherapy or in combination with enzyme replacement therapy.

The company expects its non-inhibitory chaperone to enter the clinic in the second half of 2025.



NRAS

NRAS is a known oncogene driver that belongs to the RAS family of signaling proteins. It plays an important role in cell division, cell differentiation and programmed cell death. The NRAS protein is responsible for converting GTP to GDP and is turned “on” when it binds to GTP and “off” once the GTP is converted to GDP. When mutated, the NRAS gene creates NRAS proteins that are always “on”, which makes cells grow and divide uncontrollably and can lead to a number of cancers, including melanoma, colorectal and non-small-cell lung.

In the U.S., an estimated 28,000 people are diagnosed each year with mutated NRAS solid tumors.

Existing approved and in-development treatments either target all RAS proteins (pan-RAS) or target other downstream parts of the pathway such as RAF and MEK, which leads to significant off-target toxicity and limits efficacy.

Relay Therapeutics has created the first NRAS-selective inhibitor, which has been designed to address the liabilities of current pan-RAS inhibitors by only binding to NRAS, while sparing KRAS and HRAS.

The company expects to initiate clinical development of its NRAS-selective inhibitor in the second half of 2025.



Anticipated Milestones

Breast Cancer RLY-2608 + fulvestrant data update in the fourth quarter of 2024 RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + ribociclib initial safety data in the fourth quarter of 2024 RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + atirmociclib clinical trial initiation by the end of 2024 RLY-2608 + fulvestrant potential Phase 3 trial initiation in 2025

Genetic Disease Vascular malformations: RLY-2608 clinical trial initiation in the first quarter of 2025 Fabry disease: clinical start in the second half of 2025

Precision Oncology Lirafugratinib: tumor agnostic data and regulatory update in the second half of 2024 NRAS: clinical start in the second half of 2025





Platform Productivity

Since the founding of Relay Therapeutics in 2016, the company has built and grown its Dynamo drug discovery platform, which combines experimental and computational techniques, tools and team members. Over the last eight years, Dynamo has been very productive, resulting in eight drug candidates (DCs) and four Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs), including two programs that have demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept. By the end of 2025, Relay Therapeutics expects three new clinical starts from the additional novel programs announced today. Collectively, over the first decade of the company’s history, that would be 11 DCs, seven INDs and seven programs that have entered the clinic.

Cash Runway

The three new programs disclosed today are from Relay Therapeutics’ existing pre-clinical pipeline. The continued advancement of these programs has already been accounted for in the company’s existing cash runway guidance. As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled approximately $750 million and are expected to fund the current operating plan into the second half of 2026.

Event Information

Relay Therapeutics’ New Program & Platform event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed here or on Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations . An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the event.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

