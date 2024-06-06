QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Tapaninen)

OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 June 2024 at 2 p.m. EET
QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jukka Tapaninen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: QPR Software
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 65035/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-31
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17213 Unit price: 0.58096 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 17213 Volume weighted average price: 0.58096 EUR
____________________________________________
For further information:
Heikki Veijola
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 40 922 6029
QPR Software in Brief
QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.
