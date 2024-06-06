Global Vertigo Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Ear-Related Illnesses and Sports Injuries

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertigo Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major vertigo markets reached a value of US$1.4 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04% during 2023-2034.



The increasing number of individuals suffering from ear-related illnesses, such as benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) and Meniere's disease, which enhances the prevalence of vertigo, is primarily driving the global market. In addition to this, the rising incidences of sports-related head injuries and the growing alcohol consumption are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the prolonged use of several medications, including anti-seizure pills, blood thinners, antidepressants, pain relievers, etc., is further bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, the emerging popularity of vestibular test battery, which includes various tests to help identify the problems of the inner ear, is also propelling the global market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of canalith repositioning maneuvers, a series of specific head and body movements that are carried out to treat benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) through the induced out-migration of free-moving pathological densities in the endolymph of a semicircular canal, is further positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, several government bodies are introducing initiatives to raise awareness regarding vertigo and its treatment, which has led to the incorporation of tracking vertigo conditions in routine check-ups. This, in turn, is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of vestibular rehabilitation training (VRT) for people suffering from recurrent vertigo bouts is expected to drive the vertigo market during the forecasted period.

This report provides an analysis of the vertigo market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets.

According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for vertigo and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report. This report is a must-read for manufacturers, investors, business strategists, researchers, consultants, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the vertigo market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current vertigo marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.



In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Market Insights

How has the vertigo market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the vertigo market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the vertigo market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the size of the vertigo patient pool (?2018-2023?) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (?2024-2034?) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of vertigo ?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Vertigo: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for vertigo drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the vertigo market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Vertigo - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Epidemiology (?2018-2023?) and Forecast (?2024-2034?)

4.3 Market Overview (?2018-2023?) and Forecast (?2024-2034?)

4.4 Competitive Intelligence



5 Vertigo - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Vertigo - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Vertigo - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Vertigo - Unmet Needs



10 Vertigo - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Vertigo - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Vertigo Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Drug Name - Company Name

11.1.1.1 Drug Overview

11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status

11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results

11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets



12 Vertigo - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Vertigo Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 Drug Name - Company Name

12.1.1.1 Drug Overview

12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results

12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status



13. Vertigo - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14 Vertigo - Market Scenario

14.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

14.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

14.3 Market Scenario - United States

14.4 Market Scenario - Germany

14.5 Market Scenario - France

14.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

14.7 Market Scenario - Italy

14.8 Market Scenario - Spain

14.9 Market Scenario - Japan



15 Vertigo - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



16 Vertigo Market - SWOT Analysis





