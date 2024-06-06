Global Experts Convene for Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024 Conference to Drive Innovations in Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The upcoming Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024 conference taking place on 24th and 25th June 2024, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, is set to bring forth the latest advancements in cellular assembly utilizing cutting-edge Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies.

Delegates from across the globe will converge to explore how these assembled cell clusters offer functional insight and closely mimic the structure of in vivo organs. The conference presents an esteemed platform for discussing the role of microfluidics in constructing physiologically relevant liver cells for toxicity screening, and the potential of reconstructing both physiological and pathological biological processes ex vivo.

Exploring Diverse Applications



Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024 will showcase a comprehensive range of organ-on-a-chip models, such as Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, and Gut-on-a-Chip, through expert presentations and case studies. Special focus will also be directed towards applications in disease models, notably cancer-on-a-chip and immune system-on-a-chip, enabling a deeper understanding of disease mechanics and therapeutic discovery.

Interdisciplinary Networking and Knowledge Sharing



The conference's unique setting allows for an interdisciplinary approach to research and development by providing registered delegates with seamless access to concurrent conference tracks including Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2024, Point-of-Care, Biosensors & Mobile Diagnostics Europe 2024, and Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024.

Attendees can personalize their experience by attending sessions of various tracks to foster cross-collaboration and to enhance networking potential among peers.

A Convergence of Technology and Application



Topical discussions at the conference will range from the assembly of organs-on-a-chip toward body-on-a-chip systems, the construction and applications of organoids, to the technological advances in spheroid cultures. By providing a fertile ground for the convergence of research, development, and application, the Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024 aims to facilitate a transformative dialogue that could spearhead new developments in the field of bioengineering and medical research.

Value-Driven Conference Design



Recognizing the significance of efficiency and value for its delegates, Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024 is designed to ensure a cost-effective and enriching conference experience. Ample opportunities for networking, partnering, and business development have been incorporated, enhancing the potential for collaboration and accelerating progress within the scientific community.

Attendees are encouraged to seize this opportunity to be at the forefront of a rapidly evolving field, expanding their understanding and driving innovation in the fascinating domain of organoids, spheroids, and microfluidic technologies.

Conference Agenda:

Advances in Organoid, Spheroid & Organ-on-a-Chip Research, circa 2024

Organoids with Reversed Biopolarity (ORBs): SARS-CoV-2 Drug Testing and Breast Cancer Progression Shuichi Takayama, Professor, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Price Gilbert, Jr. Chair in Regenerative Engineering and Medicine Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory University School of Medicine, United States of America

CNS Organoid Models for Virus Research Dasja Pajkrt, Professor of Viral Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Head OrganoVIR Labs, Netherlands

Relevant 3D In vitro Models For Predictive Screening of Nanodrugs Simona Mura, Full Professor, Universite Paris-Saclay, France

Tumor Microenvironment 3D Cell Models to Address Therapeutic Response Giacomo Domenici, Associate Scientist, Instituto de Biologia Experimental e Tecnologica (iBET), Portugal

Cancer-on-Chip Assay for Chemotherapy Sensitivity of Breast Cancer Tissue Dik van Gent, Associate Professor, Erasmus Medical Center, Netherlands

Mesenchymal Stromal/Stem Cells Promote Intestinal Epithelium Regeneration After Chemotherapy-induced Damage Magdalena Lorenowicz, Head of the Advanced In Vitro Model Systems Department, Biomedical Primate Research Center, Netherlands

Joint on Chip Technology: A New Era in Studying Rheumatic Disorders Marcel Karperien, Professor, University of Twente, Netherlands

microfluidic ChipShop GmbHTrends in Technologies and Markets for Lab-on-a-Chip & Organ-on-a-Chip Claudia Gartner, CEO, microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

Technology Trends and Advances in Organoids, Spheroids, and Organs-on-a-Chip 2024

LiveDrop SAIntroducing a Cutting-Edge Industry Standard in Droplet Cell Biology Natacha Coppieters, R&D Project Manager, LiveDrop SA

Modeling Kidney Disease on a Glomerulus-on-a-Chip System Stefano Da Sacco, Assistant Professor of Urology, GOFARR Laboratory for Organ Regenerative Research and Cell Therapeutics in Urology, Keck School of Medicine - University of Southern California, United States of America

Biofabrication of Tissue Assembloids Yan Yan Shery Huang, Professor of BioEngineering, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Synthetic Substrates for Cellular Control Mark Bradley, Professor of Therapeutic Innovation, Precision Healthcare University Research Institute, Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom

Evercyte GmbHHuman Telomerized Cell Cultures to Establish Relevant and Standardizable Pre-Clinical in vitro Test Systems Regina Grillari, COO/CSO and Co-Founder, Evercyte GmbH

Utilization of Spheroid Microarrays in Cell Line Shipment Martin Frauenlob, Scientist, Cell Chip Group, TU-Vienna, Austria

Models of Lymph Node Function in Top-Down and Bottom-Up Organs-on-Chip Rebecca Pompano, Associate Professor, University of Virginia, United States of America





