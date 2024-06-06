DEX.ORG: The Robinhood of DeFi Gears Up for an Explosive Token and Exchange Launch

London, UK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEX.ORG, the innovative decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated token and exchange. Poised to become the "Robinhood of DeFi," DEX.ORG combines the best features of centralized exchanges (CEX) with the unparalleled security and autonomy of decentralized finance (DeFi), setting a bold new standard in decentralized trading.





A Revolution in Decentralized Trading

Since the inception of cryptocurrency exchanges with Bitcoin in 2008 the DeFi landscape has rapidly evolved. Today, crypto exchanges process nearly one trillion dollars in monthly trading volume. DEX.ORG is leading the next wave of innovation in this space, offering a radically new experience that bridges the gap between easy-to-use UX/UI and decentralized security.

“We took what Robinhood did for retail trading and what Wise did for banking as an inspiration for this exchange.” says the DEX.ORG team. “We have reimagined the trading experience from the ground up to provide a seamless, secure, user-centric, and intuitive platform for all types of traders.”

Features & Advantages

Custody and Control: As a non-custodial platform, DEX.ORG ensures that traders maintain full control of their private keys and funds, in contrast with the custodial nature of traditional CEXs.

Transparency: Every transaction on DEX.ORG is immutably recorded on the blockchain

Stability and Security: DEX.ORG operates 24/7 without manual intervention and never holds user funds, reducing the risk of hacks and insider fraud.

Privacy: With NO KYC requirements, DEX.ORG provides a degree of user anonymity, enhancing privacy and security for traders.

Advanced Trading Experience

DEX.ORG’s hybrid decentralized exchange model implements advanced smart routing mechanisms to satisfy trades across all major EVM chains. Users can trade both traditional and taxable tokens with instant access to the best prices and liquidity via multiple decentralized exchanges.

Multi-Chain Support: DEX.ORG supports transactions across several blockchains including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Avalanche, and more enabling hassle-free cross-chain trading.

Intuitive UX/UI: DEX.ORG is designed with an intuitive and user-friendly trading experience with advanced features available for more experienced traders.

Multiple Smart Routers: DEX.ORG’s multiple smart routers enable trading of any token, taxed or non-taxed. These routers always ensure optimal trading outcomes.

Limit Orders: Traders can manage risk with limit orders to buy or sell at any desired price. This offers greater control and flexibility for trading strategies.

Strategic Partnerships & Security

To ensure the highest standards of security and reliability, DEX.ORG has made strategic partnerships with leading firms in the blockchain space.

Smart Contract Auditors, Liquidity Providers, Market Makers: Collaborations with aggregators to provide superior liquidity & Cross-Chain Bridges and Layer 2 Solutions are to be announced in DEX.ORG’s Telegram (@DexDotOrg) and X (@dexorgexchange) building up to exchange launch.

Tokenomics and Revenue Streams

$DEX powers and supports the DEX.ORG ecosystem. The $DEX token is designed to stimulate positive and collaborative behaviors that help build a healthy and vibrant trading community. With a fixed supply and strategic allocation, early participants are rewarded for their commitment, while a 'token back' mechanism ensures long-term sustainability.

Revenue streams include trading fees, promotional placements, and listing fees.

Join the DEX.ORG Revolution

DEX.ORG invites all traders, from newbies to professionals, to join our growing community and become a part of the future of decentralized trading.