Flow Chemistry Asia 2024 - Annual Conference Showcases Latest Innovations in Flow Chemistry (Tokyo, Japan - November 7-8, 2024)

This annual event brings together researchers from around the world and across Japan and features academic presentations, industry presentations, an exhibit hall with companies from around the world plus extensive networking opportunities.

The Flow Chemistry Asia 2024 Conference takes place in Tokyo, Japan over two days on November 7-8th, 2024.

This conference features multiple-co-located tracks enabling extensive scientific exchanges and networking across disciplines - your registration provides access to all conference tracks, all content and all networking events.

Lunch is served on both days of the conference in beautiful Japanese bento boxes and features beautifully-prepared Japanese Cuisine. Additionally, the conference includes coffee breaks and a networking reception featuring Japanese Beer and Japanese Sake.

In addition to an exhibit hall, the conference also includes poster sessions and encourages attendees to submit posters as a means to showcase their research and engage with the participants.

Key Agenda Topics

3D-Printed Flow Reactors

Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms

Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow Format

Industrial Processes and API Manufacturing

Innovations in API Synthesis and Flow Chemistry

Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry

Conference Speakers

Conference Chairs

Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University

Distinguished Professor and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University Guangsheng Luo, Professor, Tsinghua University

Keynote Speakers

Christophe Len, Professor, Chimie ParisTech, CNRS

Professor, Chimie ParisTech, CNRS Jean-Christophe Monbaliu, Professor of Organic Chemistry, Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis (CiTOS), University of Liege

Professor of Organic Chemistry, Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis (CiTOS), University of Liege Marcus Baumann, Assistant Professor, School of Chemistry, University College Dublin

Assistant Professor, School of Chemistry, University College Dublin Wei Wang, Professor, School of Chemical Engineering, Sichuan University

Professor, School of Chemical Engineering, Sichuan University Shinichiro Fuse, Professor, Nagoya University

Professor, Nagoya University Shengyang Tao, Dean, Dalian University of Technology

Dean, Dalian University of Technology Kai Wang, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University Fang Zhao, Associate Professor, East China University of Science and Technology

Associate Professor, East China University of Science and Technology Thomas Wirth, Professor, Cardiff University

Professor, Cardiff University Di Sha, Chief Scientist, Ou Shisheng (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd.

