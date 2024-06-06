Ocuphire Pharma Announces Presentations on the Development of APX3330 for Diabetic Retinopathy at Retina Meetings in June

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP) (“Ocuphire”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with retinal and refractive eye disorders, today announced that clinical updates on the Company’s lead candidate APX3330 for diabetic retinopathy (DR) will be featured in upcoming presentations at the Clinical Trials at the Summit meeting on June 8 in Park City, Utah, and the Retinal Imaging Biomarkers & Endpoints Summit meeting June 25-27 in Boston.



APX3330 is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 (reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein) being developed for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR). DR affects approximately 10 million of the 38 million Americans with diabetes and is the leading cause of blindness in working age adults, and 80 percent of DR patients have NPDR.

“Clinical Update on Oral APX3330 for Diabetic Retinopathy” will be presented by Veeral Sheth, M.D., M.B.A., a practicing retina specialist at University Retina and Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois, at the Clinical Trials at the Summit meeting. Clinical Trials at the Summit brings together a diverse group of experts to discuss ongoing clinical trials and the latest data to accelerate advances in vitreoretinal care.

“Multiplex Analysis of Clinical Imaging & Biomarker Data to Validate Novel Endpoints for Diabetic Retinopathy” will be presented by Ashwath Jayagopal, Ph.D., Ocuphire’s Chief Scientific and Development Officer, at the second annual Retinal Imaging Biomarkers & Endpoints Summit. The Retinal Imaging Biomarkers & Endpoints Summit is the only industry-dedicated event focusing on streamlining imaging data analysis with the implementation of AI-based predictive measures for earlier detection and diagnosis to optimize patient stratification, selection and recruitment for trials.

“APX3330 has the potential to be a novel treatment that addresses multiple established disease pathways for NPDR,” said George Magrath, M.D., M.B.A., M.S., Ocuphire’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for multiple opportunities to share an update on our APX3330 clinical program and our planned ZETA-2 pivotal trial, including the unmet need for an earlier intervention treatment to delay or prevent DR progression, the value of multimodal imaging in DR, and Phase 2/3 trial optimization and patient selection, with industry and scientific peers.”

Ocuphire anticipates initiating the ZETA-2 Phase 2/3 trial of APX3330 for NPDR in early 2025.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of retinal and refractive eye disorders.

Ocuphire’s lead retinal product candidate, APX3330, is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 (reduction oxidation effector factor-1 protein) for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR). Ref-1 is a regulator of the transcription factors HIF-1α and NF-κB. Inhibiting REF-1 reduces levels of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and inflammatory cytokines which are known to play key roles in ocular angiogenesis and inflammation. APX3330 is an oral tablet to be administered twice per day for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR). A Phase 2 study in subjects with DR and an End-of-Phase 2 meeting have been completed, and a special protocol assessment (SPA) was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2024.

In addition, Ocuphire has a partnership to develop and commercialize Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% (“PS”), a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size. PS was approved by the FDA for the treatment for pharmacologically-induced mydriasis under the brand name RYZUMVI™ in September 2023. PS is also in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of presbyopia and for the treatment of decreased visual acuity under low light (mesopic) conditions after keratorefractive surgery.

Ocuphire is also developing APX2009 and APX2014, second-generation analogs of APX3330. These programs are being evaluated for treating other retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com .

