ACAMS Partners with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to Launch Scholarship Program for U.S. Military Veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant step toward supporting U.S. veterans and expanding its wider mission to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in financial crime prevention, ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to the fight against illicit finance, has partnered with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to launch the U.S. Veterans Scholarship. This initiative is designed for military veterans throughout the U.S. and U.S. Territories who are seeking to build impactful careers in anti-financial crime (AFC).

As part of this important commitment, veterans will advance their personal and professional development by acquiring globally recognized qualifications, strengthening their understanding of emerging AFC topics and trends, and obtaining valuable peer networking and mentorship opportunities.

ACAMS will grant 20 Scholarships to U.S. military veterans who completed active-duty service during or after 2021, and have relevant military experience, such as intelligence, counter-threat finance, cyber or finance related roles. Recipients will receive:

One-year ACAMS membership.

Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) Certification exam package, including the CAMS virtual classroom and study materials.

Regarded as the gold standard in AFC credentials, the CAMS certification empowers professionals with in-depth knowledge and expertise to strengthen compliance programs, safeguard institutions from criminal exploitation and meet evolving regulatory expectations. ACAMS members will join a global community of over 100,000 AFC experts across 180 jurisdictions, with access to exclusive online courses, webinars, networking, and mentoring.

The scholarship is now open for applications until July 5 . Recipients will be announced on August 29. Submissions will be reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges, including Nicholas Schumann, US Head of Financial Crime Framework, HSBC U.S.A., Karla Monterossa-Yancey, ACAMS Today Editor-in-Chief, Michelle Rance, Supervisor of Instructional Design at ACAMS, and Todd Duso, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer at the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

"It is with great pride that we partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to support veterans as they transition into civilian roles and pursue meaningful careers in fighting financial crime," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. "We are excited to provide a path for veterans to progress in their professional life while continuing their legacy of service by protecting our financial system."

“As part of our mission, we aim to bridge the gap between military service and civilian careers, ensuring that veterans have the resources and support they need to thrive in the workforce,” shared Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “By focusing on meaningful employment opportunities, such as our partnership with ACAMS, we honor veterans’ service and support their continued contributions to society.”

Learn more about the U.S. Veterans Scholarship, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, here.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

About CAMS Certification

Widely recognized as an international anti-money laundering (AML) credential, the CAMS certification is designed to equip AFC professionals with a broad array of skills and strategies to detect, track and report illicit financial activity. CAMS-certified professionals not only have the skillsets to help safeguard institutions from criminal exploitation and mitigate AML risks, but they also have the knowledge and training to meet evolving compliance challenges, whether driven by emerging illicit-finance schemes, geopolitical crises, advances in technology, or shifting regulatory priorities.

About Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and has invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation’s veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

