Helio Genomics to Host In-Person & Virtual KOL Event in New York to Review Results from CLiMB Pivotal Trial Presented at EASL Congress 2024 on June 17, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Genomics (“Helio” or “the Company”), an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection, today announced it will host a hybrid KOL event at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here .



The event will feature Mindie H. Nguyen, MD, MAS (Stanford University Medical Center), Lead Principal Investigator for the CLiMB trial, who will review results from the pivotal Clinical Trial Multi-analyte Blood Test (CLiMB) study presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress on June 8, 2024.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About Mindie H. Nguyen, MD, MAS

Mindie H. Nguyen, MD, MAS, is Professor of Medicine (GI and Hepatology, Liver Transplant), and by courtesy, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, Director for the Hepatology Clerkship, a Member of the Appointment and Promotion Committee, and a Diversity Advisor for the Department of Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center. She is an active clinician and researcher in viral hepatitis, NAFLD, and liver cancer with over 300 original research publications including first or senior authorship in The New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Journal of Hepatology, Hepatology, and JAMA Internal Medicine. Dr. Nguyen has served as editorial/advisory board member for major journals such as Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and PLOS Medicine. She has served in the Steering Committee for the HCC SIG and as Chair of the Hepatitis B SIG for the AASLD. She has mentored over 150 trainees from high-school students to undergraduate, medical, Masters/PhD students in Public Health/Epidemiology, clinical residents/fellows, postdoctoral research fellows, and faculty at Assistant/Associate Professor rank. She is also active in service of nonprofit organizations nationally and internationally as Board of Director for Asian Health Foundation and as Officer, Global Council, and current President for the International Association for the Study of the Liver (IASL).

About the CLiMB Trial

The CLiMB study enrolled 1,968 subjects at high-risk for liver cancer, making it the largest completed prospective, multi-center clinical trial for a liver cancer detection liquid biopsy test conducted in the United States. The primary goals of the study were to evaluate the sensitivity and specificity of HelioLiver compared to ultrasound for the detection of HCC within a population at high risk of HCC due to liver cirrhosis. Subjects were diagnosed with liver cirrhosis by blood analytes (APRI ≥ 1.5 or Bonacini cirrhosis discriminant score ≥ 8 or Lok index > 0.5), ultrasound and elastrography (> 12.5 kPa), diagnostic imaging by CT or MRI (liver cirrhosis indicated on radiology report) or liver biopsy (liver cirrhosis indicated on pathology report), and those who were eligible for HCC surveillance as determined by the subject’s physician.

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial stage, AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection. HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that evaluates cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns, serum protein markers, and demographic information for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). For more information, please visit us at www.heliogenomics.com .