Qu Biologics and Foundation Medicine Collaborate to Impact the Care of Patients with Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer

BURNABY, British Columbia, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, and Foundation Medicine, Inc. are pleased to announce a partnership aimed to impact the care of patients with late-stage colorectal cancer undergoing surgery.



Qu Biologics is currently enrolling patients with late-stage colorectal cancer undergoing surgical resection of liver metastases in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II multicenter trial (PERIOP-06) to assess the effectiveness of QBECO SSI in reducing post-operative immune suppression and improving cancer outcomes. The engagement with Foundation Medicine will enable genomic profiling at both the genomic and transcriptomic levels of patients participating in the trial to predict response to Qu’s first-in-class immunotherapy and molecularly assess minimal residual disease longitudinally. This unique study will enable assessment of the relationships between the results of Foundation Medicine’s comprehensive genomic profiling, the change in patients’ immune function status with QBECO SSI treatment, and patients’ progression-free and overall survival.

The PERIOP-06 trial is led by Gastroenterology (GI) Oncology surgeons Dr. Rebecca Auer (Executive Vice-President of Research and Innovation, Ottawa Hospital, and CEO of Ottawa Hospital’s Research Institute) and Dr. Paul Karanicolas (Co-Director, Centre for Clinical Trial Support, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre) and is currently enrolling patients through academic oncology centers in Ontario.

Dr. Shirin Kalyan, Qu’s Vice President of Scientific Innovation, noted, “This important research partnership will not only help better select patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from peri-operative QBECO SSI treatment, but it is anticipated that the results of this trial will lead to a longer-term relationship with Foundation Medicine to monitor disease progression in Qu’s follow-on pivotal studies to help expedite bringing QBECO SSI to approval and broader accessibility for patients.”

Dr. Auer is highly supportive of the partnership, stating, “When patients volunteer to participate in a clinical trial, it is our responsibility to learn as much as possible from the biospecimens we collect. It is exciting to be part of a study where we have the opportunity to learn so much.”

For more information about Qu Biologics and the science behind SSIs, please visit www.qubiologics.com .

Please subscribe here to receive future news and updates from Qu Biologics.

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function in targeted organs to reverse the immune dysregulation underlying many important diseases including cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, and infection. Qu Biologics has completed four Phase 2 studies in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Two additional Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled studies, in late-stage colon cancer and immunosenescence, are enrolling.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; Chief Medical Officer - Oncology Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally; and Chief Medical Officer – Infectious Disease Dr. Ted Steiner, a clinician-scientist specializing in immune responses to infections and Head of the UBC Division of Infectious Diseases. For more information, please visit www.qubiologics.com.

Qu Biologics Inc. cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Qu Biologics’ forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Qu Biologics’ business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Qu Biologics does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.