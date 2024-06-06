FREEBIRDS LAUNCHES "SUMMER OF SAVINGS" WITH EXCLUSIVE SEASONAL OFFERS FOR FREEBIRDS REWARDS MEMBERS

Austin TX, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito is thrilled to announce its "Summer of Savings" deals, offering a variety of special offers to its loyal fans throughout the summer. From mid-June to mid-August, Freebirds is making it easier than ever to enjoy delicious burritos and bowls at unbeatable prices.

"Freebirds’ burritos are already one of the best values in Texas, which is why we’re the burrito of choice for people who love bold flavors at a great price,” said Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. "Rewards members will get even more value this summer when they build their customizable burritos, bowls, and more online, in-store, or through our app."

To kick off the summer festivities, June will feature daily deals on menu item favorites, leading up to an exclusive one-day offer of $0.99 chips and dip in July for all Freebirds Rewards members! Don’t have the Freebirds app yet? Be sure to sign up for Freebirds Rewards and download the app to snag the deals below:

Daily Deals:

June 17: Buy a Monster Entrée, Get Free Delivery

Buy a Monster Entrée, Get Free Delivery June 18: Free Fountain Drink with Entrée Purchase

Free Fountain Drink with Entrée Purchase June 19: Free Regular Chips + Dip with a $15+ Purchase

Free Regular Chips + Dip with a $15+ Purchase June 20: Buy 2 Entrées, Get One Free

Buy 2 Entrées, Get One Free June 21: Free Queso with Entrée Purchase

Free Queso with Entrée Purchase June 22: Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO)

Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) June 23: Buy a Claims to Fame Entrée, Get Free Regular Chips + Dip

Chips & Dip Day Offering:

July 8: $0.99 Chips & Dip

But that’s not all! As a special tribute to this summer's games in Paris, Freebirds is also rolling out exclusive Burrito-lympics deals, including Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers that will run throughout the event. As a special treat to all fanatics across Texas, Freebirds will be offering $7 Bowls on August 2nd to all guests in-store and online. In the spirit of summer fun and competition, Freebirds invites all burrito enthusiasts to participate and enjoy a variety of delicious offerings at a fantastic value.

Burrito-lympics:

July 29 - August 1 : BOGO Chips & Dip

: BOGO Chips & Dip August 2 : $7 Bowls for ALL

: $7 Bowls for ALL August 5 - August 7 : BOGO Prime Rib

: BOGO Prime Rib August 8 - August 10: BOGO Burritos

Ready for a burrito filled summer? Guests can take advantage of these offers by signing up for Freebirds Rewards and joining our text club! Stay updated on all upcoming deals – sign up for our rewards program and follow us on social media to stay in the know.

For more information and to place an order, visit https://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

