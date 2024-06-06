American Oncology Network Expands Radiation Oncology Services, Opens New Clinic

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, announced the expansion of its radiation oncology services with the opening of Low Country Radiation in Waycross, Georgia.

The clinic can deliver external beam radiation therapy (EBRT), an effective treatment for various cancers. Radiation therapy uses high doses of radiation to kill or slow the growth of cancer cells. When successful, it can shrink early-stage cancer, stop cancer from returning or treat the symptoms associated with cancer metastases.

Under AON’s leadership and with access to the network’s array of resources and support, Low Country Radiation will further improve its radiation therapy services with no disruption to patient care. Current patients will continue to receive care from their trusted physicians at the same location, and the practice will remain a participant in patients’ insurance networks.

“Low Country Radiation has a team of expert radiation oncologists who are dedicated to their community and delivering personalized care with compassion,” said Guy Messer, AON’s vice president of radiation and radiology services. “Radiation therapy is a common treatment protocol for many cancer patients. Because of its effectiveness in killing cancer cells and shrinking tumors, it is important that these services remain accessible for those who need them during their treatment journey. We are excited to open the practice and welcome Low Country Radiation to our network. Our goal is to support the practice’s needs so that the physicians and staff can continue to provide their patients with the highest standard of treatment that they are known for in the community.”

“We are excited to open Low Country Radiation and support their mission to ensure radiology services remain accessible,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Together, we can create a stronger network of care in Waycross and the surrounding communities. AON’s expansion of these services is a significant step toward closing the cancer care gap and ensuring everyone has access to the treatments they deserve, right in their communities.”

“AON’s mission has always been to make high-quality cancer care and services accessible to all,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “The opening of Low Country Radiation expands our reach and ensures patients have access to the latest radiation therapy and compassionate support. This commitment to the practice and patients is a testament to the power of a shared purpose and mission toward improving cancer care for years to come.”

The clinic is at 1451 Church Street in Waycross and is now open to new and existing patients.

For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com. For more information about Low Country Radiation, visit www.lcccsav.com/radiation-oncology.

###

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.

About Low Country Radiation

At Low Country Radiation, we provide radiation oncology services to patients in Waycross, Georgia. We are a specialized practice devoted to caring for people with cancer and the eradication of this disease. Low Country Radiation is constantly striving to provide advanced radiation oncology treatments in a warm, compassionate and personalized environment. Our experienced and highly trained team provides the highest-quality care for our patients. Learn more at www.lcccsav.com/radiation-oncology.

Attachment