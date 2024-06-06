New Study Investigating the Therapeutic Uses of ExaStim® Among Individuals with Cerebral Palsy

Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Georgetown, Texas, a 14-year-old boy defies the odds simply by walking a flight of stairs unassisted. Thanks partly to spinal stimulation technology, Martin Smith seems to be thwarting the typical path of cerebral palsy.

Martin's journey with cerebral palsy has meant a life with limitations imposed by the condition. Even everyday tasks can often be a struggle.

But new hope came following physical therapy and treatment using a Transcutaneous Spinal Stimulation (TSS) approach. TSS helps stimulate spinal circuitries and facilitate a motor response.

“The stimulation can enhance the communication between the brain and the part of the spinal cord that controls movement - in a way that improves movement,” said Dr. Darryn Atkinson, assistant professor at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences in Southwest Austin.

ANEUVO’s flagship device, ExaStim®, utilizes the same emerging neuromodulation therapy but offers clinicians like Atkinson flexibility and programmability to meet a person’s changing needs beyond anything else available in a clinical or commercial setting today. ANEUVO’s initial goal has been to help individuals living with chronic spinal cord injury improve motor function and regain independence. A study at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences found that it may also help those with cerebral palsy.

In Martin’s case, he received physical therapy and the TSS approach and later found favorable responses from ANEUVO’s ExaStim®.

“He was able to go to places, like the mall or the grocery store, locations where you are on your feet for a long time without and be there without an assistive device,” said Atkinson.

ExaStim® is designed to deliver electrical stimulation using an external electrode array. The array simply attaches to the skin like a bandage. No surgery is needed. The idea is to improve communication between the brain and the muscles.

Ascending the stairs to his bedroom without assistance marked a pivotal moment in Martin’s journey, a day that had long been deemed improbable.

"I wasn’t expecting to be able to do that. It was pretty cool," Martin confessed.

"For him to just walk up the stairs like everybody else was a huge moment for us all," said Martin’s mother Elishea Smith.

"I have more freedom now. I don’t struggle to do everyday tasks,” said Martin.

For patients, the non-invasive aspect of ExaStim® is a blessing.

"It just feels a little tingly," said Martin.

For researchers, ExaStim’s® programmability is crucial. It allows for personalized, tailored therapy for each patient.

“One of the advantages of the array and all the flexibility of the parameters is there are a lot of different options of what you could do,” said Atkinson.

While more research is needed, parents and researchers feel the future is bright.

"As a mom, it’s so exciting to see your child gain freedom," said Elishea.

“I can appreciate the progress the child is making; that feels good. And then I can really relate to the parents in having a program that is able to work with their kids and ultimately improve their life - that’s what we’re going for - is to improve the quality of their lives,” said Atkinson.

In the heart of Georgetown, Texas, Martin Smith is a living testament to the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when courage meets innovation.