The Fox Hill Club adds six pickleball courts to meet growing member demand

Longmont, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fox Hill Club today announced the addition of six pickleball courts to its world-class amenities. This significant enhancement comes in response to overwhelming support from members who expressed a strong desire for pickleball facilities in a recent club survey.

“Our members’ satisfaction and enjoyment of recreational and social experiences guide all of our decisions,” said Brad Roumaya, general manager at The Fox Hill Club. “The addition of these six state-of-the-art pickleball courts underscores our dedication to offering our valued members the latest and most in-demand amenities. Pickleball’s rising popularity presents a fantastic opportunity for us to not only meet the desires of our current members but also to attract new social members to our vibrant community.”

The club converted two of its existing outdoor tennis courts to accommodate the dedicated pickleball courts, ensuring members can enjoy this rapidly growing sport while maintaining its commitment to exceptional tennis facilities. In addition to pickleball and tennis courts, The Fox Hill Club also features a championship golf course, swimming, a fitness center and social events for members, as well as a restaurant open to the public with a full bar and outdoor patio.

To ensure a seamless transition and foster a vibrant pickleball community, The Fox Hill Club will offer dedicated staffing and various programs and events to encourage members across proficiency levels to engage in pickleball.

“Pickleball is an exhilarating sport and low-impact activity that promotes cardiovascular health, improves hand-eye coordination and helps individuals of all ages to stay active and engaged,” said Judi Laursen, the club’s certified pickleball professional. “From introductory lessons for beginners to competitive tournaments for seasoned players to open play, we look forward to helping our members get involved and experience the fun and excitement of pickleball.”

With pickleball growing in 2023 to 8.9 million players in the U.S., according to the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association Single Sport Report on Pickleball, the sport’s exponential growth is undeniable. Many members anticipate the new courts becoming a hub for social gatherings and friendly matches thanks to pickleball’s inclusive nature and numerous physical and social benefits.

“It’s fantastic to see The Fox Hill Club continuously evolving to meet the interests of its members,” said longtime member Jim Roby. “I’ve been playing pickleball for a few years now, and I’m thrilled that the club has made this investment. It’s a fantastic sport that’s easy to pick up — and a great way to stay active and socialize with friends.”

For more information about The Fox Hill Club’s pickleball offerings or its commitment to providing exceptional member experiences, please visit thefoxhillclub.com.

Known as northern Colorado’s “hidden gem,” The Fox Hill Club is a premier private country club in Longmont, Colorado. Featuring a private 18-hole championship golf course designed by Frank Hummel, a swimming pool and cabana, two tennis courts, six pickleball courts, a fitness center, a restaurant open to the public with a full bar and a wide range of member events for the entire family, the club delivers a family focus and relaxed atmosphere that members regard as their “home away from home.”

