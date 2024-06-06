Global Drones Market Expected to Double by 2030, Driven by Broad Industry Adoption in Agriculture, Construction and Security, Coupled with Technological Progress

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drones Market Report - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many countries are developing regulatory frameworks for low-altitude traffic management to accommodate the future of drones. This framework will cover roles, responsibilities, and protocols for data sharing in drone operations. In the US, federal agencies are creating Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM). In the UK, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is working on a similar project.

The regulatory environment surrounding drones varies across countries, with regulations governing aspects such as flight altitude, privacy concerns, and certification requirements for drone operators. Adherence to regulations is crucial for the safe and legal operation of drone services.

Drone services have found applications across a wide range of industries including agriculture, construction, mining, oil and gas, media and entertainment, insurance, real estate, and public safety, among others. Drones are used for tasks such as surveying, mapping, monitoring, inspection, delivery, and surveillance.

Construction and Infrastructure: Drones are utilized for site surveying, progress monitoring, and asset inspection in construction projects. They enable companies to gather accurate data more efficiently and safely than traditional methods.

Mining and Oil & Gas: Drones are used in mining and oil & gas industries for exploration, monitoring operations, and inspecting infrastructure such as pipelines and rigs. They improve safety by reducing the need for manual inspections in hazardous environments.

Military, Police, and EMT: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to increased use of drones. They are used for reconnaissance and targeting equipment and troops. The invasion stimulated the growth of the global market for drone services.

Media and Entertainment: Drones are increasingly used in the media and entertainment industry for aerial photography and videography. They provide filmmakers and content creators with unique perspectives and dynamic shots.





Technological advancements such as improvements in battery life, sensors, and data analytics have enhanced the capabilities and efficiency of drones. Integration with other technologies like artificial intelligence and IoT further expands the potential applications of drone services.



The drone services market is populated by a mix of established companies and startups offering a diverse range of services and solutions. Major players include DJI Technology Co, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk, Aerovironment Inc., and Cyberhawk, among others.



Despite the growth opportunities, the drone services market faces challenges such as concerns over privacy and security, limited flight endurance and payload capacity, regulatory hurdles, and the need for skilled operators and maintenance personnel. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a significant increase in demand for drones and components.



However, European market players are oriented towards the US market. As of 2023, the big trend in the US market was to cancel Chinese products, such as DJI Technology Co. Some companies tried to take their orders to compensate for the slump that will occur when the war in Ukraine is over.



