HEALWELL AI’s Pentavere Announces Partnership with Takeda to Support Rare Disease Real-World Evidence Analysis for Patients living with Hereditary Angioedema

Pentavere’s partnership with Takeda to pioneer real-world evidence analysis for HAE patients, addressing critical gaps in treatment understanding.

This innovative research collaboration has generated one of the largest cohort data sets globally of HAE with normal C1 inhibitor and will be utilized in enhancing patient outcomes through better understanding of current treatment use and clinical outcomes.

This partnership and commercial engagement builds upon Pentavere winning the Takeda Canada Innovation Challenge to accelerate rare disease diagnosis and care using new AI technology that was announced in May 2022.

The Canadian Organization of Rare Disorders celebrates this application of data science and analytics to patient data analysis and the public-private partnership as ground-breaking with potential to revolutionize diagnosis and care for all rare disease patients in Canada.

A manuscript and an abstract on this dataset are currently under preparation and being submitted for publication.



TORONTO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is proud to announce its subsidiary Pentavere Research Group (“Pentavere”) have engaged in a partnership and commercial engagement with Takeda Canada Inc. (“Takeda”) to drive real-world evidence analysis for rare diseases, particularly focusing on supporting patients suffering from hereditary angioedema (HAE) with normal C1 inhibitor across Canada. HAE with normal C1 inhibitor is an ultra-rare disease characterized by life-threatening recurrent, unpredictable swelling, and currently does not have any approved treatments.

The scarcity of real-world data on the prevalence and clinical outcomes of these patients poses a significant challenge to the development of novel therapeutic agents. Recognizing this critical unmet need, Takeda has collaborated with Pentavere and top HAE specialists across Canada to support research into the gaps in treatment guidelines and approved therapies for these patients. This innovative research collaboration has resulted in the generation of one of the largest cohort datasets globally of hereditary angioedema with normal C1 inhibitor patients.

Jefferson Tea, PhD, Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Takeda. “We are pleased to be partnering with Pentavere as this study is an ongoing example of our steadfast commitment to working with leading data science companies to drive innovation and assist patients in their care journey. By harnessing the power of AI and data analytics, and collaborating with experts in these fields, we aim to advance the understanding and management of rare diseases like HAE, supporting patients and their families in their care journey, and ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Dr. Durhane Wong-Rieger CEO, of Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders stated, “When the number of patients is small, the use of AI and data analytics to understand the whole of their patient journey to inform diagnosis and best management is a game changer that could prove as impactful as decoding the human genome. We are extremely grateful to Pentavere, HEALWELL, and Takeda for investing in this initiative and for including CORD as a partner to drive to a vision where this is available for all patients.”

Aaron Leibtag, CEO of Pentavere, commented, “We are incredibly proud of our ongoing partnership with Takeda and how it has grown and evolved since winning the Takeda Canada Innovation Challenge to accelerate rare disease diagnosis and care. This collaboration not only underscores the significance of Pentavere’s technology, but also highlights the transformative impact data science can have in healthcare. Together, we are breaking new ground in real-world evidence analysis for rare diseases, reaffirming our commitment to driving innovation and improving patient outcomes.”

The comprehensive dataset compiled through this partnership will play a pivotal role in filling the real-world data gap on the burden of disease and clinical outcomes for HAE with normal C1 inhibitor patients. By leveraging advanced data science techniques, Pentavere analyzed this dataset as part of the PROSPECT study to extract actionable insights that can inform treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes. A manuscript and an abstract on the PROSPECT study data are currently under preparation and will be submitted for publication soon.

Pentavere unlocks a deeper understanding of patient treatment needs by enabling effortless data access and rapid insight generation. DARWEN™ has the capacity to harness electronic medical record data and utilizes advanced large language models to analyze disparate and siloed clinical notes that are otherwise very challenging to access, allowing meaningful solutions to some of healthcare’s biggest challenges and delivering on the current need for medicine to become more personalized.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/

About Pentavere

Pentavere Research Group is a globally recognized and award-winning AI digital health company that has built a best-in-class AI engine to identify patients that are eligible for approved medications or interventions, to improve outcomes for patients and help drive therapy growth and penetration. Pentavere's AI system, DARWEN™, identifies patients that are eligible for but not receiving approved medications or interventions, improving outcomes for patients and helping drive appropriate therapy growth and penetration. For more information, visit: http://pentavere.ai/

About Takeda

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK),, a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by their commitment to patients, their people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). They also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. They focus on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Takeda’s employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca

About Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders (CORD)



CORD is Canada's national network for organizations representing all those with rare disorders. CORD provides a strong common voice to advocate for health policy and a healthcare system that works for those with rare disorders. CORD works with governments, researchers, clinicians and industry to promote research, diagnosis, treatment and services for all rare disorders in Canada. For more information, visit www.raredisorders.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential benefits of using generative AI to improve patient outcomes and advance precision medicine initiatives; potential industry applications for Pentavere’s research and generative AI capabilities; and the potential impact of Pentavere’s research on industry standards,, and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as ""improve", "growth", "position", "pushing", "supporting", "advancing" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; anticipated viewership and impact of the publication; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc.

Phone: 604-572-6392

ir@healwell.ai

Amanda Jacobs

Head of Corporate Communications,

Takeda Canada Inc.

+1 647-798-2231

amanda.jaobobs@takeda.com