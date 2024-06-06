Global Maritime Safety System Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Port & Critical Infrastructure and Loss & Prevention Detection to Account for Largest Shares of North American Market in 2024

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Maritime Safety System Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Security Type (Coastal Security, Crew Security), System (AIS, GMDSS, LRIT), Application (Monitoring & Tracking, Counter Piracy, Search & Rescue) End User & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global maritime safety system market is valued at USD 30.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 47.8 billion in 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Maritime transport is essential for the world's economy, comprising over 90% of the world's trade. It is the most cost-effective way to move goods and raw materials worldwide. Maritime activity is vital to alleviate poverty and hunger, as it provides income and employment for many developing countries. Income opportunities include the areas of providing seagoing personnel and ship recycling, ship ownership and operation, ship building, and repair & port services. As markets became increasingly globalized, shipping volumes soared.







By offering, the solution segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Maritime safety solutions encompass a range of critical operations such as search and rescue, protection of offshore assets, managing shipping lanes, surveillance of territorial waters, environmental monitoring, safeguarding offshore platforms, combating trafficking, controlling fisheries, and ensuring harbor security. India is enhancing its coastal security and maritime vigilance to defend against asymmetric threats and meet growing national security demands.



Various companies provide maritime safety solutions, with Rolta offering comprehensive in-house Maritime Safety and Security (MSS) systems aligned with national policies. These solutions encompass command, control, communications, and surveillance systems tailored to stringent MSS requirements. The core of Rolta's solutions lies in its indigenous Command and Control (C2) system, adaptable to address diverse maritime safety aspects. These solutions play a crucial role in securing national waters through command and control functionalities and self-protection mechanisms.



By security type, crew security is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Maritime safety systems prioritize crew security by implementing a range of measures and technologies designed to protect personnel onboard vessels. These measures include training crew members in security protocols and response procedures, conducting regular security drills and exercises, and providing them with access to communication systems for immediate reporting of security incidents. Additionally, crew accommodation areas are often equipped with secure locks, access control systems, and panic alarms to enhance onboard security. Leading maritime security firms, such as ESPADA, offer a wealth of services that guarantee robust protection for both crew members and cargo. ESPADA is globally recognized for its expertise in maritime and land-based security, logistics management, and medical services, with a proven track record of safely completing over 500 crew transits in some of the most challenging and hazardous locations worldwide.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The maritime safety system landscape throughout the Asia Pacific region has grown increasingly intricate due to escalating incidents of serious and organized crimes like illegal fishing, piracy, weapons trafficking, drug smuggling, and human trafficking, all of which have potential ties to terrorism. While some countries have heavily invested in strengthening their naval capabilities, others have prioritized the development of their coast guard forces. In response to the evolving operational environment, there's been a noticeable push towards enhancing bi and multilateral maritime cooperation.



This heightened focus on civil-military maritime security has spurred a growing demand for more integrated and coordinated maritime domain awareness (MDA) initiatives. The shipping industry has witnessed significant technological transformations, with the Indian government spearheading initiatives to invest in emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain for application in the maritime safety sector. Responding to the escalating demand for maritime trade, investments are being channeled into the development of new ports and expansion of existing terminals.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need to Manage Complex Supply Chain Operations and Increase Sustainability Across Marine Industry

Surging Need to Create Awareness About Maritime Safety

Regulatory Compliances and Standards

Increasing Marine Trade and Freight Transport Activities

Restraints

Stringent Environmental Regulations and Compliance Issues

Lack of Uniform Standards to Implement Security Solutions Across Marine Industry

Rising Criminal Activities Across Marine Industry

Opportunities

Growing Advent of Innovative Technologies, Such as RFID, GPS, AR, Robotics, and Blockchain

Emerging Opportunities Across Untapped Regional Markets

Challenges

Growing Issues Pertaining to Piracy

Increasing Maritime Terrorism

Case Study Analysis

Marineinsight Facilitated Efficient and Reliable Monitoring of Blackwater Discharge in Strait of Georgia

Strat-Observer Enhances Maritime Surveillance to Combat Illegal Fishing Effectively

Airbus' Trimaran II Boosted Maritime Enforcement Against High-Speed Traffickers

Elbit Systems UK Demonstrated Seagull USV for Royal Navy's Mine-Hunting Wisex Program

Kongsberg's Promas System Boosted Naval Efficiency and Maneuverability

