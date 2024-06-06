Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is Expected to Reach $238.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $163.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $238.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing adoption of generic drugs, increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals is expected to support the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the coming years.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2024
|$163.5 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$238.3 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%
|Market Size Available for
|2022–2029
|Forecast Period
|2024–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Type, Synthesis, Type of Drug, Potency, Therapeutic Applications, and End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Increased use of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients
|Key Market Driver
|Production capacity expansion in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies
Based on type, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been segmented into innovative APIs, and generic APIs. The innovative APIs held the largest share of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2023, owing to increasing regulatory approvals for innovative drugs are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, more than 50 new molecular entities were approved in 2023 by the US FDA, which increased from ~37 approvals in 2022. As these APIs are patented, they are more highly priced than generic APIs. This factor, along with a growing number of approvals for new molecular entities, is responsible for the larger size of the innovative APIs market.
Based on application, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been segmented into communicable diseases, oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, pain management,others therapeutic applications include orthopedics, urology and nephrology, ophthalmology, women’s health, and gastroenterology. In 2023, the communicable diseases segment dominated the market with its largest market share. This can be attributed to the huge demand for APIs for manufacturing of antibiotics and antivirals therapeutics and increasing incidence of communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, viral hepatitis, globally. According to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 2023, there were 9,615 provisionally reported TB cases in the United States in 2023, compared to 8,895 in 2019. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that an estimated global total of 10.6 million people fell ill with TB in 2022. Hence, there is a growing focus globally on the treatment, prevention, and eradication of these diseases. Additionally, with the continuous evolution of infectious agents and the development of antimicrobial resistance, there is a growing need for innovative and effective treatments for communicable diseases. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing in the development of new antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, and vaccines to combat resistant pathogens and address unmet medical needs.
Based on end user, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and other end users include research institutes, hospitals, and clinics. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment held the largest share of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2023. The large share of this segment is primarily driven by the growing collaboration by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with API providers to produce novel products. For instance, in December 2022, Eli Lilly and Company and EVA Pharma collaborated through which Eli Lilly committed to supply its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for insulin at a significantly reduced price to EVA Pharma. Additionally, as the need for the development of novel treatments is growing, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is focused on continuously innovating in this field. This is further expected to support market growth.
The key regional markets for global active pharmaceutical ingredients are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the presence of major key players operating in the market, a well-developed pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, and presence of world-class facilities for conducting R&D in this region. This, in turn, is leading to an increase in the demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients in the region.
Prominent Players of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market:
- Pfizer Inc. (US)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- GSK PLC (UK)
- Sanofi (France)
- Viatris Inc. (US)
- Divi's Laboratories Limited (India)
- Sandoz Group AG (Switzerland)
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmBH (US)
- SK Inc. (US)
- Eli Lilly and Company (US)
- Merck KGaA (US)
- AbbVie Inc. (US)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- AstraZeneca (UK)
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)
- Cipla (India)
- Aurobindo Pharma (India)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)
- Aburaihan Pharmaceutical Company (Iran)
- Curia Global, Inc. (US)
- Cambrex Corporation (US)
- API Pharma Tech (US)
- Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)
- Shilpa Medicare Limited (India)
- Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hovione (Portugal)
- ChemCon GmbH (Germany)
- Pharco (Egypt)
- and Among others
This report categorizes the Active pharmaceutical ingredients Market into the following segments and subsegments:
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type
- Innovative APIs
- Generic APIs
Active pharmaceutical ingredients Market, by Synthesis
- Synthetic APIs
- Innovative Synthetic APIs
- Generic Synthetic APIs
- Biotech APIs
- By Type
- Innovative Biotech APIs
- Generic Biotech APIs
- By Product
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Hormones and Growth Factors
- Fusion proteins
- Cytokines
- Therapeutic enzymes
- Blood factors and Anti-coagulants
- Recombinant vaccines
- By Expression Systems
- Mammalian expression systems
- Microbial expression systems
- Yeast expression systems
- Insect expression systems
- Other expression system
- By Type
Active pharmaceutical ingredients Market, by Type of Drug
- Prescription
- Over the Counter
Active pharmaceutical ingredients Market, by Potency
- Traditional APIs
- High Potency APIs
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Therapeutic Applications
- Communicable Diseases
- Oncology
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Pain Management
- Others Therapeutic Applications
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
- Contract Research Organization
- Contract manufacturing Organization
- Others
Active pharmaceutical ingredients Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Hungary
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Israel
- GCC
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- Rest of GCC
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Stakeholders of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient:
- Manufacturers of APIs
- Distributors and Suppliers of APIs
- Potential Investors in the APIs Market
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Life Science Research Centers
- Healthcare Payers
- Academic and Government Research Institutes
- Venture Capitalists and Investors
- Government Organizations
- Private Research Firms
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the global Active pharmaceutical ingredients Market based on type, synthesis, type of drug, potency, therapeutic applications, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
- To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the market
