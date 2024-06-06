SurgePays, Inc. Announces Launch of Prepaid Wireless Brand LinkUp Mobile

BARTLETT, Tenn., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that they have launched the LinkUp Mobile website, www.linkupmobile.com, and are well underway in the national rollout.



CEO Brian Cox stated, "We are excited to deliver this service to the expanding robust prepaid market in North America. We aim to revolutionize the industry with our unique subscription model. Subscribers enjoy a free first month of service and ongoing savings of up to 10% each month, setting us apart from the competition. Our goal was to create operational and economic efficiencies to enable us to offer a free month of service and ongoing savings to the consumer for their loyalty. We believe a huge opportunity exists to enhance the prepaid customer experience and utilize each new subscriber as a potential multiproduct consumer by offering more value to an often-overlooked market.”

LinkUp Mobile is not just for the underbanked; it's for anyone value-conscious looking to save money on their monthly wireless bills. LinkUp Mobile will offer a range of innovative wireless plans, each designed to provide maximum value to customers. Plans include unlimited talk and text for the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with no roaming charges in Mexico and Canada. LinkUp’s easy activation process allows users to keep their existing certified smartphone, making the switch to LinkUp Mobile hassle-free.

LinkUp Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) offering value-conscious wireless plans nationwide. For additional information on all LinkUp Mobile plans, please go to linkupmobile.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 11,000 convenience stores to provide prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 260,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as regarding our initial rollout of LinkUp Mobile and the features of our planned LinkUp Mobile plans, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including but not limited to, our initial rollout of LinkUp Mobile and the features of our planned LinkUp Mobile plans. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

