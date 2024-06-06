Bridgeline Announces New GenAI Features in Latest HawkSearch Update

WOBURN, Mass., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced the release date of its HawkSearch "Athena" update, which is set for June 13, 2024. The Athena release introduces new GenAI capabilities with “Smart Responses,” transforming customer interactions with search, leading to increased engagement and revenue for businesses.



HawkSearch will introduce its “Athena” update with GenAI-powered “Smart Responses” to increase conversions for eCommerce customers. The Smart Response features engage users with interactive conversational dialogue based on search queries. It prompts follow-up questions and suggestions, imitating a personalized online sales assistant. This enhances engagement and ensures users find what they need efficiently. For example, when a user types “solar panels” on a solar panel eCommerce site, HawkSearch Smart Response will display detailed installation instructions and summarize the types of solar panels available, as well as their best uses. This empowers users to make more informed and confident purchasing decisions.

John Murcott, EVP of Product & Strategy, stated, “At HawkSearch, we are revolutionizing eCommerce with AI. Our Athena release introduces cutting-edge GenAI technology to eCommerce search, delivering precise, personalized answers and summaries tailored to each unique query.”

Ari Kahn, CEO, said, "Bridgeline’s AI technology has proven its worth with customers like Max Warehouse, Nail Gun Depot, and Rainbow Resource Center embracing our recently released Smart Search. With the new Athena release, we reaffirm our commitment to AI innovation, offering GenAI capabilities to help customers boost revenue on their sites."

For a walk through of the new features and functionality in the Athena release, register for our webinar on June 13th, 9am PST / 12 EST.

https://www.hawksearch.com/webinar/introducing-athena-the-latest-ai-powered-hawksearch-release

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

‍Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com