U.S. direct air capture company CarbonCapture Inc. secures lease for world’s first DAC manufacturing facility

MESA, AZ, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a leading U.S. direct air capture (DAC) company that builds modular systems that can be mass-produced, today announced the signing of a lease for its first manufacturing site—an 83,000 ft2 high-volume facility in Mesa, Arizona. At full capacity, the plant is projected to manufacture 4,000 modules per year—equal to 2 megatons of carbon dioxide removal capacity.

After an exhaustive nationwide search, the site was chosen due to its central location, availability of clean energy, and workforce readiness. Critical to CarbonCapture’s decision was the extensive institutional support it received from the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona State University, and Salt River Project. The facility, located at 3437 South Crismon Road in Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Corridor, will start with 30 full-time employees and is expected to grow to 400 by 2029. It will join an impressive roster of neighbors, including Apple, Google, Meta, and Amazon.

"We are proud CarbonCapture will establish this new manufacturing facility, the first-of-its-kind in the world, right here in Arizona,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. “The facility represents a significant milestone for Arizona, advancing our clean energy economy and creating skilled jobs to support Arizona’s rapidly-growing manufacturing industry.”

Upon its completion in 2025, CarbonCapture's inaugural manufacturing site will set a precedent for the company's future plants—pioneering the production of its innovative modular system, tailored for mass production and seamless installation at diverse locations throughout the United States. As the first of its kind for CarbonCapture, and the world, this facility signifies a pivotal step towards the company’s commitment to scalable and flexible solutions in the DAC industry. By directly addressing the pressing need to remove carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere, CarbonCapture’s advanced DAC technology not only supports national climate objectives but also fosters growth in manufacturing and clean energy sectors.

Adrian Corless, CEO of CarbonCapture Inc., stated, “We’re excited that Arizona is joining California, Wyoming, and other states in the vanguard of the American DAC industry. Arizona's vibrant innovation ecosystem and commitment to clean tech made it the ideal location for our manufacturing site. As we grow out our team here, we’re committed to offering competitive wages along with comprehensive benefits packages for all full-time staff. Furthermore, we’re exploring partnerships with Mesa Community College and local high school trade programs to foster a variety of workforce training opportunities.”

CarbonCapture’s manufacturing facility marks the second state-level project announced by the company. Project Bison, based in Wyoming, was selected to receive U.S. Department of Energy support through the $3.5 billion Regional DAC Hubs program. CarbonCapture is also a technology partner in the Southwest Regional DAC Hub situated in Arizona.

Additional quotes

“With this innovative facility, CarbonCapture advances Arizona’s clean energy ecosystem and adds to Mesa’s vibrant manufacturing industry,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re grateful to CarbonCapture for their commitment to Arizona, and we look forward to supporting their future success in Mesa.”

“CarbonCapture’s recent partnerships with organizations like Arizona State University, the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, and Frontier Climate, and its work to advance DAC technology, position it as a catalyst for progress in the globally significant climate technology ecosystem,” said GPEC President & CEO Chris Camacho. “This commitment underscores the collaborative spirit of Greater Phoenix and highlights our region’s sophistication as a premier destination for cutting-edge innovation in The New Photon Economy.”

“CarbonCapture Inc. joins a growing list of companies that recognize Mesa as a leading hub of advanced manufacturing," said Mesa Mayor John Giles. "We look forward to seeing the world's first mass-produced direct air capture systems—designed to remove large quantities of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere—made right here in Mesa. This milestone is a testament to the crucial roles both the public and private sectors each play in advancing our economic and environmental goals.”

CarbonCapture was represented by Gary Horwitz of JLL, along with Jonathan Keyser and Ryan Steele of Keyser. The building owner, Eisenberg Company, was represented by Steve Larsen, Bill Honsaker, and Jason Moore of JLL.

