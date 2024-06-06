Global Luxury Perfume Market Has Gained Significant Surge with Rise in Demand for Premium and Personalized Fragrances, A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The luxury perfume market is a significant segment of the broader fragrance industry, characterized by high-end, premium products often associated with designer brands, niche artisans, and exclusive packaging. One of the most prominent trends in the luxury perfume market is the move towards personalized fragrances. Consumers are increasingly looking for unique scents that embody their personality and preferences. Brands are responding by offering bespoke services, where customers can create their own fragrances or customize existing ones. For instance, in September 2023, The Body Shop, a prominent British company known for its perfumes and skincare products, introduced a new collection of premium fragrances. These perfumes are entirely vegan and cruelty-free.

Frequent product launches help maintain consumer interest and engagement. In the luxury perfume market, new launches generate excitement and buzz, often fueled by marketing campaigns, media coverage, and influencer partnerships. This constant influx of new products keeps the brand top-of-mind for consumers, fostering ongoing engagement and driving foot traffic to both physical and online stores. Introducing a variety of new products allows brands to cater to a broader range of consumer preferences. The luxury perfume market is characterized by a diverse consumer base with varying tastes and demands. By regularly launching new fragrances, brands can address the needs of different segments, from those seeking classic scents to those looking for innovative, modern aromas. This inclusivity enhances brand appeal and can attract a wider customer base. For instance, in July 2023, Aranyam, a top luxury fragrance provider in India, unveiled six new fragrances that are completely natural and vegan. These fragrances fall into the aquatic and oudh categories.

With growing awareness of environmental issues, consumers are gravitating towards brands that prioritize sustainability. This includes the use of natural ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, and ethical sourcing of raw materials. Brands like Guerlain and Diptyque have introduced eco-conscious lines to cater to this demand. The rise of digital platforms has significantly impacted how luxury perfumes are marketed and sold. Brands are leveraging social media, influencer partnerships, and virtual try-on technologies to enhance customer engagement. E-commerce platforms have become crucial for sales, especially post-pandemic, when physical retail experienced a downturn.



Urbanization leads to lifestyle changes, including greater exposure to luxury retail environments and international brands. Urban consumers are often more brand-conscious and willing to spend on luxury items. Additionally, there is a growing consumer inclination towards premium and high-quality products across various sectors, including fragrances. Luxury perfumes are seen as a status symbol and an expression of individuality, driving their desirability.

In conclusion, the luxury perfume market is poised for continued growth, fueled by trends like personalization, sustainability, and digital engagement, along with opportunities in emerging markets and technological innovations. The driving factors of rising incomes, brand heritage, urbanization, and the quest for premium experiences ensure that luxury perfumes will remain a sought-after segment in the global fragrance industry.



Global Luxury Perfume Market: Key Takeaways of the Report:

Oriental fragrance type is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast timeline capturing a revenue share of 20.6% in luxury perfume market. The growth of this segment is driven by its rich, exotic scent profile that appeals to consumers seeking unique, long-lasting fragrances. Additionally, rising interest in niche and artisanal perfumes, along with increasing demand from emerging markets where oriental scents are traditionally popular, further fuels this growth.

The Eau De Toilette (EDT) segment dominated the market with a 31.5% revenue share due to its balanced concentration, offering a perfect blend of affordability and longevity. EDT's moderate intensity appeals to a broad consumer base, suitable for daily wear without being overpowering. Additionally, its widespread availability and versatility make it a popular choice, contributing to its substantial market share.

EDT's moderate intensity appeals to a broad consumer base, suitable for daily wear without being overpowering. Additionally, its widespread availability and versatility make it a popular choice, contributing to its substantial market share. Female segment by end user dominated the global luxury perfume market in 2023 with a CAGR of 5.8% and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast timeline. Women's higher purchasing power and strong inclination towards luxury and personal care products is one of the main reasons driving the segmental growth. The extensive variety of fragrances tailored to female preferences, along with effective marketing and brand loyalty among women, further bolsters this dominance. This trend is expected to continue, sustaining the segment's leadership throughout the forecast timeline.

Offline sales channels dominated the luxury perfume market in 2023 with a 51.1% revenue share, driven by the experiential nature of in-store shopping. Consumers prefer testing fragrances in person to assess scent profiles and quality. High-end retail environments, personalized customer service, and immediate product availability enhance the buying experience. Also, prestigious department stores and exclusive boutiques play a crucial role in maintaining brand prestige and consumer trust.

In 2023, Europe solidified its position as the second-leading region in the global luxury perfume market due to its rich heritage in perfumery, home to iconic brands like Chanel and Dior. High consumer demand for premium products, coupled with strong purchasing power and a culture that values luxury and sophistication, further supports this position. Europe's robust retail infrastructure and thriving tourism industry contribute to sustained market growth.

Following are the major companies active within the luxury perfume market:

Burberry Group PLC

Chanel SA

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Coty Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Hermes International SA

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Prada Holding SpA

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Other Industry Participants

Global Luxury Perfume Market



By Fragrance Type

Fresh

Fruit

Floral

Oriental

Woody

Others

By Intensity



EAU DE PARFUM (EDP)

EAU DE TOILETTE (EDT)

EAU DE COLOGNE (EDC)

By End User



Male

Female

Unisex

By Sales Channel



Online

Offline Supermarkets Specialty stores Departmental stores Others



By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

