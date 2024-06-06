WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

// THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES //



Vancouver, B.C., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker River Resources Corp. (“Walker” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WRR) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling has begun at the Lapon Gold Project, located in Mineral County, Nevada, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV.



The initial 2024 drill program at Lapon Canyon will consist of exploration drilling near the historical Lapon Canyon Mine, the “Central Zone”, and the newly discovered “Hot Spot Zone”. Drill holes are planned to extend known gold-bearing mineralized zones along trend and at depth, as well as to target new areas of mineralization previously untested.

Lapon Canyon’s “Hotspot Zone” is a primary target for the 2024 drill program. Following up on the blind, high-grade, near surface discovery made in 2021, the Company will carry out grid-style drilling over the target, testing for extension of the mineralized zone in all directions as well as for continuity with the mineralization of the “Central Zone”. Grid drilling will consist of pads placed at approximately 30 m centres on section, with up to five holes planned per pad. The mineralization is not visible at surface, as it is overlain by approximately 3 meters of loose colluvium, making the target blind, but also making drill road access and pad construction quicker at less cost.

Surficial mapping and rock sampling will be carried out at bedrock exposures surrounding the Lapon Canyon gold targets. Structural data collection will be a key objective, as Walker aims to focus in on the structural controls of high-grade mineralization and the broad disseminated deposits enveloping them.

The Company also announces it has retained Serac Exploration (“Serac”) of Vancouver BC., a full-service mineral exploration consulting firm. Serac will be responsible for the management and supervision of the drilling database, geological mapping, producing drill logs from RC chips, and producing a three-dimensional model of the Lapon Gold project. Serac’s initial interpretations of Lapon’s historical data have been used to produce a geological model of the Central and Hot Spot zones, which has already greatly enhanced the planning and design of Walker’s upcoming 2024 drill program.

Walker River has completed considerable exploration work to date, with numerous drill hole intercepts that have indicated significant gold mineralization. The drill programs at Lapon Canyon will consist of definition and systematic drilling on section for geological modelling purposes, exploration drilling to discover new gold mineralization, extension of known gold mineralization, in several directions, including at depth. The results from the 2024 drill programs and subsequent data compilation will enable the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project.

Michel David, President states: “We are very excited and encouraged by the past drill results which confirm the potential of the project. The arrival of Serac on the project will greatly aid in the acceleration of drilling, geological mapping and understanding of the gold mineralization at the Lapon Gold Project.”

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Nuttal P.Geo, President of Serac Exploration, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker’s arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michel David, CEO & Director

Tel: 819 874-0030

Email: info@wrrgold.com

Website: www.wrrgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.