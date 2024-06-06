SYLA Completes Construction of Its First Office Building, SYLA TOYOCHO, in Koto-ku, Tokyo

TOKYO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Co., Ltd. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshiyuki Yuto), a wholly owned subsidiary of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroyuki Sugimoto; NASDAQ: “SYT”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, has announced the planning and completion of its first office building in Toyo 3-chome, Koto-ku, Tokyo.







SYLA’s First Office Building



SYLA’s inaugural office building is designed with a concept that emphasizes the sharp, harmonious integration of materials, blending seamlessly with the cityscape. The design leverages the horizontal lines of the floor, utilizing simple materials such as autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC) panels and glass. This approach emphasizes unity with the urban environment. At the building’s entrance, a gate facing the street enhances both convenience and aesthetic harmony with the city.

As demand for office buildings in central Tokyo stabilizes again, this new business location offered by SYLA is poised to bring innovation to the Tokyo business scene by supporting corporate growth and delivering new value to the business community.





SYLA TOYOCHO



Location: 3-5-4 Toyo, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Structure: 10 floors above ground, steel construction

Total floor area: 568.92m2

Site area: 86.73m2

Total number of units: 10 (1F-3F: restaurants (full-scale eating and drinking allowed; 3 stores), 4-10F: offices (7 stores))

Exclusive area: 1F: 50.00m2, 2F-10F: 50.01m2

Business Owner: SYLA Co., Ltd.

Construction: Sankoh Build, inc.

Planning: Ryu Architects Co., Ltd.

Design Supervision: Base Co., Ltd.

Contact for Inquiries about Leases

Management Company: SYLA Co., Ltd.

Tel: +81-3-4560-0653 (direct line 3)

E-mail: chintai@syla.jp

Seller / Management Company

SYLA Co., Ltd. is engaged in the real estate sales business for individuals and real estate companies. The Company develops, constructs, sells, and manages new investment condominiums centering on its own brand, SYFORME Series, targeting the 23 wards of Tokyo and the Yokohama and Kawasaki areas. SYLA Co., Ltd. also provides total solutions for investment condominiums, from the sale of used investment condominiums to the renovation of living spaces. The Company’s one-stop service, including new construction, used condominiums, and condominium management, enables the selection of locations and the design of buildings that meet ever-changing needs. This approach allows us to provide compact condominiums with true value that generate stable, long-term earnings. Guided by the philosophy of creating properties that reflect its aspirations, SYLA Co., Ltd. is steadfast in its commitment to maintaining its position as the premier partner in asset formation through housing.

SYLA Technologies Company Contact

Takeshi Fuchiwaki

Director, Chief Growth Officer

irpr@syla.jp

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cea13e61-0c7f-4532-9ba2-6432272534ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b449ea2-989d-4edc-8018-9f244234a950