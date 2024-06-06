Aeroflow Health Announces Lactation Care Services are Now Available to Blue Cross Blue Shield Patients Across the Country

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced it is offering lactation care services through Aeroflow Breastpumps to Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) members across the country at little to no cost. Building on the partnerships Aeroflow has as a supplier of products like breast pumps, Aeroflow will further expand the access to care new mothers require with necessary lactation education, support, and equipment.



The eligible Blue Cross Blue Shield parents can find lactation care through Aeroflow Breastpumps, where online breastfeeding classes, private lactation appointments, and additional care guides provide further educational resources on topics such as breast pump cleaning, proper milk storage guidelines, and much more. Lactation care services are conducted by certified instructors throughout the country, and are available to provide individualized support. With findings in the peer-reviewed journal JHL showing how interventions from lactation consultants can increase the number of women initiating breastfeeding, these services are crucial to give women the support and encouragement needed during early motherhood.

“Blue Cross Blue Shield represents a large patient base in all 50 states. It has been a really rewarding journey and we are so proud to have established coverage for services that are so sought after by moms.” said Amanda Minimi, Director at Aeroflow Health. “We look forward to working with BCBS patients to educate them on their benefits, while making it easy to receive the support and supplies they need at each stage of motherhood.”

Aeroflow Health communicates with more than one million patients every year. Through its technology platform, Aeroflow engages with patients to provide transparency on their benefits for the necessary medical equipment or the health care experts they may need to access, while providing a seamless experience from start to finish. By working with patients to encourage them to engage with their health plans, Aeroflow continues to improve health outcomes for its patients. To learn more about Aeroflow and its health insurance partners including Blue Cross Blue Shield, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .