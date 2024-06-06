Rocket Lawyer Enhances Rocket Copilot™ AI to Help Small Business Owners Create a Unique Brand Identity

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer , the affordable legal technology platform, is excited to announce the release of our new logo maker, the latest feature of our conversational Rocket Copilot™ AI assistant. Rocket Copilot seamlessly combines Gen AI with help from human pros to make the critical work of creating and protecting business names and logos simple, affordable, and fun!



Naming a new business and creating a distinctive, attractive logo to match can be among the most daunting and ultimately valuable steps entrepreneurs take on their startup journey, but many don’t know where to start. The answer is Rocket Copilot.

With engaging conversation, Rocket Copilot gathers business information and unique style preferences to create personalized logo options quickly and effortlessly. Rather than feeling stuck, entrepreneurs feel empowered as their new ideas spring to life with the help of their simple AI assistant.

“As an entrepreneur and former lawyer for startups, I’ve seen firsthand how important and valuable a great business name and logo can be,” said Charley Moore, Rocket Lawyer Founder and CEO. “Our new name and logo generator helps transform visions into real names and vibrant designs. But, we don’t stop there because a name and logo are only truly valuable when they can be legally defended. That’s why Rocket Copilot also assists with obtaining trademarks and professional help to make it legal.™”

Rocket Copilot is easy to use. Simply provide your business information, select some style options, and let Rocket Copilot create one or more sets of personalized logos until you have a logo that fits your business.

Importantly, Rocket Copilot works in combination with human Rocket Legal Pros™ to help entrepreneurs build their business on solid legal ground. Rocket Legal Pros can handle incorporations of LLCs, corporations or nonprofits, registering under the new name generated by Rocket Copilot. They can also help navigate through name checks, as well as trademark searches and registrations.

“Rocket Copilot was so easy to use,” said Rocket Lawyer member Andrew K. “I gave the logo maker a little information about my business and, in seconds, I had logos to choose from. I could not believe it was free–it was like having a designer sitting right next to me, which is a lot more expensive. Combining access to legal expertise and the creative help of Rocket Copilot, all for an affordable price, has made the process of starting my business a lot easier.”

