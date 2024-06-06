Bronchiectasis Opportunity Assessment and 10 Year Forecast 2023-2033

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchiectasis: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bronchiectasis is split into two main types: cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetically inherited disorder affecting the lungs, and non-CF bronchiectasis. Individuals who have CF can have lung symptoms similar to those of bronchiectasis, but for the purposes of this report, only non-CF bronchiectasis will be discussed. Some patients are symptom-free in everyday life and become clinically conspicuous only during exacerbations. Symptoms include excessive coughing (can be dry or productive, although productive cough is more common, especially in more severe/advanced disease), sputum production, recurrent chest infections, malaise, chest discomfort, hemoptysis, and weight loss.

Bronchiectasis is still relatively poorly understood; increasing emphasis has been placed on the role of underlying factors, such as the presence of comorbidities, but the development of bronchiectasis is multifactorial. Contributing factors include infections, immunodeficiency, impaired mucociliary clearance, previous lung injury, airway lesions, concurrent chronic respiratory diseases, and connective tissue and/or autoimmune diseases (Chalmers et al., 2018). There are no therapies marketed for the treatment of bronchiectasis, so there is a high demand due to the large unmet need

The global bronchiectasis marketplace - which, for the purposes of this report, comprises eight major pharmaceutical markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China) - is projected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven primarily by the increase in the diagnosed cases, as well as by the global launch of Insmed's dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP-1) inhibitor brensocatib, subject to approval. Nevertheless, drug-class preference by patients and physicians, are expected to curtail market growth, as the current management of bronchiectasis relies on generic off-label therapies.

Overview of bronchiectasis, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized bronchiectasis treatment market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the bronchiectasis therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for bronchiectasis treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global bronchiectasis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Bronchiectasis

3.2. Bronchiectasis SWOT Analysis

3.3. Pathophysiology of Bronchiectasis

3.4. Classification of Bronchiectasis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis, Both Sexes, Ages >18 Years, 2023-33

4.2. Total Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis, Both Sexes, Ages <18 Years, 2023-33

4.3. Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis, Both Sexes, 2023

4.4. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis, Both Sexes, Ages >18 Years, 2023

4.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis By Severity, Both Sexes, Ages <18 Years, 2023

4.6. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalence of Bronchiectasis



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Marketed Products

5.3. Product Profile: Antibiotics (Oral, IV, Inhaled)

5.4. Product Profile: Bronchitol

5.5. Product Profile: Hypertonic Saline

5.6. Product Profile: Mucolytics

5.7. Product Profile: Bronchodilators

5.8. Product Profile: Asthma Biologics

5.9. Product Profile: Inhaled Steroids



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in Bronchiectasis

6.2. Increased Awareness and Education

6.3. Improved Diagnostic Methods

6.4. Lack of Approved Therapies

6.5. Targets for Improved Therapies



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in Bronchiectasis

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in Bronchiectasis



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. Bronchiectasis Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for Bronchiectasis

8.3. Product Profile: Insmed's Brensocatib

8.4. Bronchiectasis: Clinical Trials - Phase II and Phase III Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. Bronchiectasis Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



