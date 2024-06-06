SalMar – Minutes from annual general meeting

The annual general meeting (AGM) of SalMar ASA was held today, Thursday 6 June 2024.

All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination committee.

Please find the minutes from the AGM enclosed.

