Property Profile of Major League Baseball 2024: National Media Rights Deals for the League are Set to Generate $1.84 Billion in 2024

The analyst explores the highest professional league of baseball in the world. The report looks at the entire commercial landscape of the league, as well as that of the 30 competing teams, breaking down the major deals in greater detail. Further analysis looks at the media landscape of the league, ticketing, attendances and social media figures of the biggest names in the competition.



National media rights deals for the league are set to generate $1.84 billion in 2024. This money derives from four major deals in the US market, signed with Apple, ESPN, Fox and Turner Sports. There are three times as many jersey sleeve deals in the league this season, worth a combined annual $199 million. The World Series TV numbers continue to decline, with the 2023 competition recording the lowest numbers (nationally) since the turn of the century.



An overview of the media landscape, complete with values of the domestic market. A run down of all regionalized broadcast deals per team. An overview of the 2023 World Series. A complete sponsorship inventory of the league this season. A run-down of all major team deals, including a breakdown of the biggest rights - kit supplier, jersey patch deals and stadium naming rights.

The report also looks at attendance figures, ticket revenue, social media figures and an overview of the international series of games.



Report Scope

The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in the North American baseball league heading into the 2024 season.

It offers a key insight into the main commercial landscape of baseball in the region, with continued context of how it compares against many of the other leading sports leagues in the region and the world.

The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on one of the oldest sporting pastimes in the United States.

It emphasizes the main sponsorship rights linked to the league and its 30 teams and highlights which brands are getting involved with it.

Major League Baseball is an old favorite pastime of Americans and remains a popular sports league. The league is looking to expand its popular appeal around the world, with greater international series games, and huge Asian interest coming on the back of the league's big superstar, Shohei Ohtani. The report offers a detailed insight into how the league operates and the key commercial deals in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Media Analysis

Sponsorship Analysis

Key Inventory

Team Analysis

Additional Income

List of Tables

Domestic Media Rights Table

Regional Media Rights Table

Annual League Sponsorship Value

League Sponsorship Contracts

Contracts by Industry

Team Sponsorship Number of Deals

Team Sponsorship Annual Value

Breakdown by Industry and Brand HQ

Kit Supplier History

Sleeve Partners Value

Sleeve Partner Information Breakdown

Individual Team Overview Breakdown

Stadium Naming Rights information

Average Attendances

Ticket Revenue

Most Valuable Franchises

World Series Information

International Series History

Social Media Information

