Apparel Consumer Insights in China: Sportswear has seen a Burgeoning Popularity among Chinese Apparel Shoppers, with 59.8% Purchasing Sportswear in 2023

This report provides detailed consumer insights into China's apparel market. It centers on consumer sentiment, categories purchased, channel usage, motivations for purchasing, purchase frequency and the most popular global brands.



The majority of Chinese consumers are optimistic about the future of the economy, with 50.1% expecting it to improve and 49.3% expecting improvement in their personal finances in the next six months. There is a clear preference for online shopping among Chinese apparel shoppers, with 82.1% utilizing the channel for apparel purchases compared to 69.3% for instore purchases, propelled by the digital savviness of consumers and the well-established online market due to rapid urbanization.

While sustainability and ethics are gaining traction, they hold relatively less influence on purchasing decisions compared to other factors such as quality and comfort. 66.3% of apparel shoppers are concerned about the impact of fashion on the environment, prompting them to try to buy from more sustainable brands or ranges and avoid fast fashion brands. Sportswear has seen a burgeoning popularity among Chinese apparel shoppers, with 59.8% purchasing sportswear in 2023.



Chinese consumers remain optimistic about the future despite a real estate crisis and high youth unemployment

Most consumers plan to spend more on clothing & footwear over the next six months, thanks to increased consumer confidence

Females intend to spend more on apparel as they tend to keep up with the latest fashion trends more

25-54s shop for apparel the most due to their higher discretionary incomes

Learn about where the demand lies within the China apparel market, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition

Understand consumer sentiment in the China apparel market and what this means for apparel brands' next steps

