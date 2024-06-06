Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices Pipeline Report 2024: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive information about the Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Report Scope

Extensive coverage of the Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report enables you to:

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Company Coverage:

Acro Biomedical Co Ltd

BioLife4D Corp

Cook Medical Inc

Drexel University

Endomimetics LLC

Endoron Medical Ltd

Humacyte Inc

Innoventric Ltd

Merit Medical Systems Inc

Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech Group Co Ltd

Stanford University

Strait Access Technologies (Pty) Ltd

University of Toledo

Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd

Verigraft

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Acro Biomedical Co Ltd Company Overview

5.1.1 Acro Biomedical Co Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 BioLife4D Corp Company Overview

5.3 Cook Medical Inc Company Overview

5.4 Drexel University Company Overview

5.5 Endomimetics LLC Company Overview

5.6 Endoron Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.7 Humacyte Inc Company Overview

5.8 Innoventric Ltd Company Overview

5.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc Company Overview

5.10 Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech Group Co Ltd Company Overview

5.11 Stanford University Company Overview

5.12 Strait Access Technologies (Pty) Ltd Company Overview

5.13 University of Toledo Company Overview

5.14 Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd Company Overview

5.15 Verigraft AB Company Overview



6 Aortic and Vascular Graft Devices- Recent Developments

6.1 Apr 24, 2024: Meihua International Medical Technologies Reports 2023 Financial Year Results

6.2 Mar 29, 2024: MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Full Year 2023 Earnings

6.3 Oct 31, 2023: Meihua International Medical Technologies, Establishes A Subsidiary Dedicated to Introducing International Patented Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device

6.4 Oct 16, 2023: Humacyte Publishes Preclinical Results Showing Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) Patency as Modified Blalock-Taussig-Thomas Shunt in Juvenile Primate Model

6.5 Oct 15, 2023: Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co. Notice of 2023 First Extraordinary General Meeting

6.6 Oct 05, 2023: Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co. Announces 2022 Annual Report

6.7 Oct 02, 2023: Swedish Personalized Tissue Graft Company Verigraft Reports Promising Interim Results From a First-In-Man Study in Patients With Deep Venous Insufficiency at 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

6.8 Aug 29, 2023: MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp. Announces Change of Directors and Chairman

6.9 Aug 29, 2023: Microport Cardioflow Medtech Announces Change of Directors and Chairman

6.10 May 18, 2023: Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co. Announces Poll Results of Annual General Meeting & Payment of Final Dividend

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nab0z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.